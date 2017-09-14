Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Amp links at large, Google AdWords demographic targeting & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- AMP links at large: What’s a publisher to do?
Sep 14, 2017 by Barb Palser
If you’re a publisher that’s implemented Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), you’ve likely seen views on those pages coming from some unexpected sources. Contributor Barb Palser explains how AMP links get shared from a variety of platforms.
- The limitations of Google AdWords demographic targeting
Sep 14, 2017 by Andy Taylor
Proper demographic targeting can improve your search ads’ performance. Unfortunately, as columnist Andy Taylor points out, Google doesn’t always make demographic targeting easy.
- Report: Google beats Amazon for product-search reach, but rival sees greater loyalty
Sep 14, 2017 by Greg Sterling
56% of US, UK, German and French shoppers use Amazon as a starting point.
- Customizable, collaborative dashboards to arrive within AdWords
Sep 14, 2017 by Greg Finn
A new solution, dashboards, will allow advertisers to slice, dice and share their data to surface the most meaningful data and KPIs.
