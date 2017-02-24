Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Links to AMP content are showing up outside of search results

Feb 24, 2017 by Barb Palser With several popular distribution apps now linking to Accelerated Mobile Page (AMP) content, columnist Barb Palser notes that the format is taking root outside of Google search — likely to provide an optimal experience for mobile users.

Search in Pics: Google cigar box guitar, branded airplane head covers & a skateboard

Feb 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google cigar box guitar: Source: Instagram Google Cloud umbrella: Source: Twitter Google building blocks: Source: Instagram […]