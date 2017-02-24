Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: AMP in search, search pictures and more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Links to AMP content are showing up outside of search results
Feb 24, 2017 by Barb Palser
With several popular distribution apps now linking to Accelerated Mobile Page (AMP) content, columnist Barb Palser notes that the format is taking root outside of Google search — likely to provide an optimal experience for mobile users.
- Search in Pics: Google cigar box guitar, branded airplane head covers & a skateboard
Feb 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google cigar box guitar: Source: Instagram Google Cloud umbrella: Source: Twitter Google building blocks: Source: Instagram […]
- The 5 Pillars of Marketing Automation Success
Feb 24, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Learn how agencies can use marketing automation to establish a strong foundation for their clients. By taking just a few easy steps, you can ensure they’ll get the most out of the platform from day one. In this white paper from Sharp Spring, you will learn: how to help your clients identify and acquire qualified […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- What will paid advertising look (sound) like on Amazon’s Echo and Dot?
- A review of free PPC reporting solutions from Google
- Amobee beefs up Singtel’s digital ads division by buying ad tech firm Turn
- Revcontent buys content rec engine Rover
- The tyranny of a blank page: Why creative matters most
- Why longer Facebook Live streams mean more engagement
- Amazon Alexa surpasses 10,000 skills
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google Account Issues Breaks Sign Ins, Google Wifi & Other Google Services, Search Engine Roundtable
Link Building
- Google Says Don’t Guest Blog For Links, Use Your Own Site, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: Linking To High Authority Web Sites Do Not Help With SEO, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- 9 Surefire Ways to Get Fired in SEO, Search Engine Journal
- How to Make Information Architecture & SEO Work Together, Search Engine Journal
- How to Write SEO Content to Appease Google RankBrain, SEM Rush
SEM / Paid Search
- Account-Based Marketing – a Primer, 3Q Digital
- Google’s Expanded Ads Format Delivers Unexpected Results, AccuraCast
Search Marketing
- Video: Google Image & Phantom Update, AdWords Ad Label & Maile Ohye, Search Engine Roundtable
- Yandex Advertising News Updates Q1 2017, Russian Search Marketing
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.