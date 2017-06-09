Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Do SMB websites matter anymore? YP doubles down on ‘yes’ with new ‘pro’ SEO product

Jun 9, 2017 by Greg Sterling Company says program resulted in a page one ranking on Google for 70 percent of keywords within a few months.

Learn 3 proven methods for winning additional PPC budget from your clients

Jun 9, 2017 by Jeff Baum Looking to grow your PPC accounts? Columnist Jeff Baum explains that doing so means selling clients on the notion that your approach is the best way forward — and that more budget is required to execute the plan.

Is AMP the answer to format fragmentation?

Jun 9, 2017 by Barb Palser Columnist Barb Palser makes the case for Facebook and other platforms to adopt Accelerated Mobile Pages.

How to stop worrying about Google updates

Jun 9, 2017 by Kristine Schachinger Google is providing less information about algorithm updates these days, leaving SEOs scrambling for answers every time they experience a huge drop in traffic. But columnist Kristine Schachinger believes that all this panic is unnecessary. Read on to learn why.