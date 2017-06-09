Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: AMP, YP SEO product & PPC budgeting
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Do SMB websites matter anymore? YP doubles down on ‘yes’ with new ‘pro’ SEO product
Jun 9, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Company says program resulted in a page one ranking on Google for 70 percent of keywords within a few months.
- Learn 3 proven methods for winning additional PPC budget from your clients
Jun 9, 2017 by Jeff Baum
Looking to grow your PPC accounts? Columnist Jeff Baum explains that doing so means selling clients on the notion that your approach is the best way forward — and that more budget is required to execute the plan.
- Is AMP the answer to format fragmentation?
Jun 9, 2017 by Barb Palser
Columnist Barb Palser makes the case for Facebook and other platforms to adopt Accelerated Mobile Pages.
- How to stop worrying about Google updates
Jun 9, 2017 by Kristine Schachinger
Google is providing less information about algorithm updates these days, leaving SEOs scrambling for answers every time they experience a huge drop in traffic. But columnist Kristine Schachinger believes that all this panic is unnecessary. Read on to learn why.
- Search in Pics: Marissa Mayer’s Yahoo birthday, Bing soccer match & Google stylish offices
Jun 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. On Marissa Mayer’s birthday, Yahoo decorated her office: Source: Twitter Bing soccer matches: Source: Twitter Fancy […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The top 10 YouTube ads in May earned a total 115M views, 87M belonged to Clash of Clans
- Voice search becomes voice action: A key talking point at SMX London
- What’s in a name? MMM, multi-touch attribution and cross-channel attribution compared
- What you need to know about Referrer Policy
- CMO audit series, Part 3: Media channels (it’s not what you think)
- Sharethrough’s latest SSP update aims to dramatically simplify ad ops for publishers
- Why notifications deliver great CX
- Report: Facebook’s Instant Articles faster than AMP, both formats boost user engagement
- AdColony launches a new interactive mobile video format
- Brandwatch adds a Reddit ‘mini-firehose’ to its social data
- Blueshift’s AI helps platform focus on individuals and continuous journeys
- 9 pitfalls to scaling content and how to avoid them
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Data Usage: Google Earth Classic vs New Earth, Google Earth Blog
- Find Pride events on the map, Google Blog
- Google is Testing Hotel Knowledge Panel UI With 3 Tabs, Sergey Alakov
- Google Posts Now Managed Within Google My Business, Search Engine Roundtable
Link Building
- Google Can Ignore Links On Any Site Including Forbes, Entrepreneur & Others, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Google Featured Snippets Expand In European Regions, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Does Google Handle CSS + Javascript "Hidden" Text? – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- The 5 Pillars of a Successful SEO Campaign, Vertical Leap
SEM / Paid Search
- 3 Tips To Improve ROI For Paid Search, PPC Hero
Search Marketing
- Competition Keyword Performance Audit, Search Engine People
- The Power of a Great Agency Partner, Seer Interactive
- Video: Sell Links To Google, hreflang, Google Maps & The SEO Movie, Search Engine Roundtable
