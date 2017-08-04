Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

The 4 Ps of SEO & digital marketing

Aug 4, 2017 by Marcus Miller Great SEO does not exist in a bubble, but is part of a broader marketing framework. Columnist Marcus Miller explains how an awareness and understanding of this framework can improve SEO performance.

Apple reportedly hiring dozens of new mapping experts and engineers

Aug 4, 2017 by Greg Sterling Apple Maps could be the beneficiary of the company’s push into augmented reality and “autonomous systems.”

How to effectively segment accounts with multiple locations

Aug 4, 2017 by Matt Umbro What’s the best account structure for multilocation business advertisers? Columnist Matt Umbro shares some setups that allow you to easily view performance by location for efficient management and reporting.

Search in Pics: Google champagne glass, mouthwash & trees holding up office

Aug 4, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google champagne glass: Source: Twitter Google mouthwash: Source: Twitter Google office held up by trees in […]