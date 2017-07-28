Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Featured snippets: How much do you really know about them? [QUIZ]

Jul 28, 2017 by Stephan Spencer Think you’re an expert on featured snippets? Then put your money where your mouth is and take this quiz, created by columnist Stephan Spencer!

How local businesses can turn the threat of on-demand deliveries to their own advantage

Jul 28, 2017 by Brian Smith On-demand delivery services are making local businesses nervous, but columnist Brian Smith explains why this new shift in consumer behavior should be seen as an opportunity to grow.

Report: Customer satisfaction with search drops, in social Google+ beats Facebook

Jul 28, 2017 by Greg Sterling ACSI rankings are based on survey of nearly 5,000 US consumers.

Google remembers the Silent Parade of 1917 on its 100th anniversary

Jul 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz The Doodle on Google’s US home page commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Silent Parade, and honors those whose silence resonates a century later.