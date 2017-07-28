Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: ASCI rankings, featured snippet quiz & consumer behavior
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Featured snippets: How much do you really know about them? [QUIZ]
Jul 28, 2017 by Stephan Spencer
Think you’re an expert on featured snippets? Then put your money where your mouth is and take this quiz, created by columnist Stephan Spencer!
- How local businesses can turn the threat of on-demand deliveries to their own advantage
Jul 28, 2017 by Brian Smith
On-demand delivery services are making local businesses nervous, but columnist Brian Smith explains why this new shift in consumer behavior should be seen as an opportunity to grow.
- Report: Customer satisfaction with search drops, in social Google+ beats Facebook
Jul 28, 2017 by Greg Sterling
ACSI rankings are based on survey of nearly 5,000 US consumers.
- Google remembers the Silent Parade of 1917 on its 100th anniversary
Jul 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
The Doodle on Google’s US home page commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Silent Parade, and honors those whose silence resonates a century later.
- Search in Pics: Google movie theatre sign, rooftop subway car & wacky office room
Jul 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google Chicago has a subway car on their rooftop: Source: Twitter Google movie theatre signage: Source: […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- LEGO logic rocks marketing automation
- How to tell whether a site is adaptive or responsive
- Protecting your brand’s ads on Facebook — because there IS such a thing as bad publicity
- The best ways to use social media for marketing your medical practice
- Adobe updates Target with Sensei-powered enhancements
- Customer data platform Segment adds Looker Source to define audiences from multiple tools
- Twitter is testing a subscription-style ad program that costs $99 a month
- 5 Disruptions Reshaping Modern Marketing
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google is buying $820 million worth of property in Silicon Valley, CNBC
- Pebble, webOS Design Exec Joins Google to Lead Home, Chromecast Design, Variety
Local & Maps
- Google Maps – Easter Egg as plane pictured mid-flight in the UK, Express.co.uk
- Packing Google Maps, but Not an Internet Connection, New York Times
- The High Five: drive-thru and carry on, Google Blog
Link Building
Searching
- Celebrate El Clasico on Google Search, Google Blog
- Your Cheesy Assistant, Google Blog
SEO
- Google Says Sticky Footers Are Not Against Their Webmaster Guidelines, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Rank for Featured Snippets: 9 Things You Need to Know, Search Engine Journal
- SEO: 8 Free Sources of Content Inspiration, Practical Ecommerce
SEM / Paid Search
- Upcoming changes to DBM report access, Google Ads Developer Blog
- A Case For Automated Bidding, PPC Hero
- Google Testing Price Slashes in Shopping, Merkle
- The Pain-Free Way to Move from PPC to Facebook Ads, Search Engine Journal
Search Marketing
- Video: Google Instant Gone, Auto Play Videos In Search, AdWords & Local Tests, Search Engine Roundtable
