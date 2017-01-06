Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Attribution models, local authenticity & more
Amy Gesenhues on January 6, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Brand vs. local Knowledge Graph result: Which is better?
Jan 6, 2017 by Tony Edward
Columnist Tony Edward explains which Knowledge Graph results are appropriate in different scenarios. Which one is right for your business?
- Choosing an attribution model: When, not which
Jan 6, 2017 by Amy Bishop
Wondering which attribution model is best for your business? Columnist Amy Bishop believes that depends on what question you’re trying to answer.
- The importance of local authenticity
Jan 6, 2017 by Brian Smith
When deciding which local businesses to patronize, consumers choose ones they know and trust. Columnist Brian Smith shares tips for marketers looking to help their businesses cultivate a strong image within their local communities.
- Google to start overriding call extension numbers with location-specific phone numbers in ads
Jan 6, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers that depend on calls going to a central phone number for conversion tracking and other reasons will face a challenge as of January 19, 2017.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Alexa, can you acquire new customers for marketers?
- 7 key components to a winning mobile marketing budget in 2017
- Entrepreneurial lessons from an amateur poker player
- Amazon made 10x more money than any other e-commerce site during 2016 holidays [Slice data]
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Record-Setting Holiday for Retail: Online Sales Surge to $91.7 Billion, fortune.com
- Turkey to launch domestic Google, Gmail replacements aligned with local culture and values, Turkey Blocks
- Watch two Google Home voice assistants arguing, CNET
Local & Maps
Search Marketing
- Getting Found Online Depends on You Doing These Five Things, Duct Tape Marketing
Searching
- 2016 in Review: Top US Marketing Search Terms of the Year, Search Engine Journal
SEM / Paid Search
- How to Reevaluate Your PPC Goals for 2017, Metric Theory
- The Importance of Audiences In PPC, Beyond the Paid
SEO
- Embedding SEO into Your Organization, Practical Ecommerce
- Google: Normal for Not All Pages to Be Indexed on a Website, The SEM Post
- How to Kickstart an SEO Audit for Your Startup – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Mobile-First Indexing & Mobile Friendliness: What You NEED to Know, Search Engine People
- Voice Search Stats – how voice search affects SEO, Branded3
