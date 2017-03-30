Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Baidu AMP, paid search bids & Google Maps ads
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Maps ad traffic steadily growing
Mar 30, 2017 by Andy Taylor
Columnist Andy Taylor of Merkle shares data on the growth of ad traffic from Google Maps, including conversion rate and CPC data by device.
- Baidu becomes Google’s biggest ally in mobile page speed
Mar 30, 2017 by Hermes Ma
Chinese search engine Baidu will soon support Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) in its search results, expanding the reach of AMP significantly. Columnist Hermas Ma believes the worldwide impact on mobile page speed will be notable.
- How to decide ‘Should I bid?’
Mar 30, 2017 by Kevin Lee
Are your paid search ads cannibalizing your organic search traffic? Columnist Kevin Lee explores the problem of determining when it’s worth it to bid and when it’s better to let organic do the work.
- How’s your customer data? Learn how to keep it fresh and accurate
Mar 30, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Ask any marketer what shape their customer data is in and chances are good you’ll hear: “poor.” In this webinar, we’ll learn how to fix that, and how to build a solid foundation with your customer dataset. If you think network data means gathering business cards at lunch, you’re in for a surprise. Today’s successful […]
