Google Maps ad traffic steadily growing

Mar 30, 2017 by Andy Taylor Columnist Andy Taylor of Merkle shares data on the growth of ad traffic from Google Maps, including conversion rate and CPC data by device.

Baidu becomes Google’s biggest ally in mobile page speed

Mar 30, 2017 by Hermes Ma Chinese search engine Baidu will soon support Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) in its search results, expanding the reach of AMP significantly. Columnist Hermas Ma believes the worldwide impact on mobile page speed will be notable.

How to decide ‘Should I bid?’

Mar 30, 2017 by Kevin Lee Are your paid search ads cannibalizing your organic search traffic? Columnist Kevin Lee explores the problem of determining when it’s worth it to bid and when it’s better to let organic do the work.