SearchCap: Bing Ads Editor update, Bing Ads voice metrics & Danny Sullivan changes
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Danny Sullivan: My new role as advisor for Third Door Media
Jun 26, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Search Engine Land continues on strong, with an outstanding team in place.
- Bing Ads Editor updates: Bulk edit & copy multiple campaigns, manage device & radius targets
Jun 26, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The latest version of Bing Ads Editor features several new usability improvements.
- Bing Ads now offers competitive share of voice metrics
Jun 26, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers can see how their campaigns, ad groups and keywords stack up against the competition with the new metrics.
- SMX Advanced: A paid search roundup
Jun 26, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen
What are today’s cutting-edge PPC strategies? Columnist Andreas Reiffen summarizes a couple of illuminating sessions from the recent SMX Advanced conference.
- 5 successful B2B AdWords best practices for any company
Jun 26, 2017 by Todd Saunders
For B2B businesses in competitive markets, AdWords can be difficult to manage effectively. Columnist Todd Saunders provides some tips that will keep costs low and boost Quality Scores.
- Small business SEO: Your questions answered
Jun 26, 2017 by Marcus Miller
Are you a small business owner looking to get started with SEO? Columnist Marcus Miller has written up this starter guide for beginners outlining what you need to know.
- 10 questions to ask when selecting marketing automation software
Jun 23, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
You’ve decided to implement a marketing automation platform…great! This white paper from Sharp Spring details 10 things your agency should seriously consider before signing on the dotted line. Learn about 10 key questions to ask vendors, such as: Do they require long-term contracts or upfront fees? Are there limits on or extra charges for customer […]
