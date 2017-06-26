Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Danny Sullivan: My new role as advisor for Third Door Media

Jun 26, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Search Engine Land continues on strong, with an outstanding team in place.

Bing Ads Editor updates: Bulk edit & copy multiple campaigns, manage device & radius targets

Jun 26, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The latest version of Bing Ads Editor features several new usability improvements.

Bing Ads now offers competitive share of voice metrics

Jun 26, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers can see how their campaigns, ad groups and keywords stack up against the competition with the new metrics.

SMX Advanced: A paid search roundup

Jun 26, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen What are today’s cutting-edge PPC strategies? Columnist Andreas Reiffen summarizes a couple of illuminating sessions from the recent SMX Advanced conference.

5 successful B2B AdWords best practices for any company

Jun 26, 2017 by Todd Saunders For B2B businesses in competitive markets, AdWords can be difficult to manage effectively. Columnist Todd Saunders provides some tips that will keep costs low and boost Quality Scores.

Small business SEO: Your questions answered

Jun 26, 2017 by Marcus Miller Are you a small business owner looking to get started with SEO? Columnist Marcus Miller has written up this starter guide for beginners outlining what you need to know.