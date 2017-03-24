Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Ads Editor updates, local ranking & SEM accounts
- Bing Ads Editor now supports Enhanced CPC, exports to create expanded text ads
Mar 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Version 11.9 is now available.
- SEM account management: Part 3 — How to get more responsibility
Mar 24, 2017 by Ted Ives
Feeling confident in your abilities and looking to take things to the next level? In the final installment in his three-part series on SEM account management, columnist Ted Ives discusses how to get ahead in your career.
- SMX West session: The definitive guide to local search ranking factors
Mar 24, 2017 by Greg Gifford
What will help your local business stand out in Google search results? Contributor Greg Gifford recaps an SMX West presentation that took a comprehensive look at local search ranking factors.
- Search in Pics: Google aquarium bathtub room, hanging bubbles & sports court
Mar 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google has a aquarium/bathtub room: Source: Twitter Google hanging bubble art: Source: Instagram Stevens Creek by […]
- Content Attribution: Identifying content that converts
Mar 24, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Content may be a critical part of your marketing toolkit, but do you know how it performs against your business goals? Join our digital marketing and data science experts from Cardinal Path and Intel as they demonstrate how to use content attribution – both practically and strategically – as a lever to directly impact revenue […]
