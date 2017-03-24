Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Bing Ads Editor now supports Enhanced CPC, exports to create expanded text ads

Mar 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Version 11.9 is now available.

SEM account management: Part 3 — How to get more responsibility

Mar 24, 2017 by Ted Ives Feeling confident in your abilities and looking to take things to the next level? In the final installment in his three-part series on SEM account management, columnist Ted Ives discusses how to get ahead in your career.

SMX West session: The definitive guide to local search ranking factors

Mar 24, 2017 by Greg Gifford What will help your local business stand out in Google search results? Contributor Greg Gifford recaps an SMX West presentation that took a comprehensive look at local search ranking factors.

Search in Pics: Google aquarium bathtub room, hanging bubbles & sports court

Mar 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google has a aquarium/bathtub room: Source: Twitter Google hanging bubble art: Source: Instagram Stevens Creek by […]