SearchCap: Bing Ads import, voice searches & ad groups
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Merkle: Google Q4 search growth aided by changes other than ETAs
Jan 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Overall paid search growth remained steady in Q4. Separate device bidding among the drivers of growth for Google.
- More than 30 million ‘voice-first’ devices in US homes by year end [Report]
Jan 24, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Amazon Echo and Google Home devices have significant implications for marketers.
- Want to see if the same search query is appearing in different ad groups?
Jan 24, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert
Columnist Daniel Gilbert of Brainlabs has the perfect script to help you stay in control of your AdWords queries.
- Spotted: New Google ad label test with green outline on white background
Jan 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The new look was seen in the UK on desktop.
- Bing Ads launches Automated Imports to sync campaigns from AdWords
Jan 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers can now set their imported Google campaigns to automatically update on an ongoing basis.
- Choosing the right marketing automation software for your business
Jan 24, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketing organizations of all sizes are being inundated by data from multiple digital marketing channels and an increasing number of consumer devices. Faced with challenging market dynamics and increasing ROI pressure, more B2B marketers are using marketing automation platforms to manage complex, multi-touch buyer ecosystems. If you are a B2B marketer looking to adopt a […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Super Bowl LI advertisers: Here are the brands gearing up for game day
- Oracle complains to EU that Google now has unfair ad-targeting advantage
- 7 easy wins to add to your email marketing to-do list
- Sales, awareness of Amazon Echo skyrocket in Q4, analysts say
- Zvelo releases ‘first free bot detection service’
- Shopping centers reinvented: 2017 and beyond
- Trump’s tweets dampen social sentiment toward brands, even when they’re nice
- Report: Digital ad spend growth slowed in 2016; Snapchat overtook Pinterest
- Google starts releasing live Android Instant Apps
- Report: By end of 2017 there will be more than 30 million voice assistants in US homes
- Yahoo beats Q4 earnings expectations, pushes closing of Verizon deal into Q2
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Labeling Events Today On The Map, Search Engine Roundtable
- Let Google Earth notify you of KML errors, Google Earth Blog
Link Building
- Google Is Done With Big Numbered Penguin Releases & Updates, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Facilitating the discovery of public datasets, Google Research Blog
- SearchResearch Challenge (1/23/17): Searching by not overthinking it…, SearchReSearch
- Your home just got smarter with new Google Assistant partners, blog.google
SEO
- 30 SEO Best Practices for B2B Organizations in 2017, KoMarketing
- Tracking the Impact of Google’s Mobile Overlay Algorithm, Keylime Toolbox
- Google Update Brewing? Chatter & Tools Showing Signs Of An Algorithm Update, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Evaluate an SEO Company Using Google’s Own Guidelines, BruceClay.com
- The Ultimate SEO Google Hack, semrush.com
SEM / Paid Search
- Apple Search Ads: A Quick-Start Guide, 3Q Digital
- Google AdWords Call Reporting Now Available In India & South Africa, Search Engine Roundtable
- The Art and Science of Quality Score, Bing Ads Blog
Search Marketing
