Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Merkle: Google Q4 search growth aided by changes other than ETAs

Jan 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Overall paid search growth remained steady in Q4. Separate device bidding among the drivers of growth for Google.

More than 30 million ‘voice-first’ devices in US homes by year end [Report]

Jan 24, 2017 by Greg Sterling Amazon Echo and Google Home devices have significant implications for marketers.

Want to see if the same search query is appearing in different ad groups?

Jan 24, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert Columnist Daniel Gilbert of Brainlabs has the perfect script to help you stay in control of your AdWords queries.

Spotted: New Google ad label test with green outline on white background

Jan 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The new look was seen in the UK on desktop.

Bing Ads launches Automated Imports to sync campaigns from AdWords

Jan 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers can now set their imported Google campaigns to automatically update on an ongoing basis.