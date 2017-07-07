Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Ads keyword tool, SEO cost & Twitter AMP
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing Ads retiring Campaign Planner in favor of Keyword Planner
Jul 7, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Keyword Planner will take over at the end of July and offer most of the same capabilities.
- Your 6 new ways to use location targeting
Jul 7, 2017 by Carrie Albright
Looking to take your location targeting to the next level? Columnist Carrie Albright offers some new geotargeting ideas for your PPC campaigns.
- How much does SEO cost?
Jul 7, 2017 by Marcus Miller
How much should you be paying for search engine optimization (SEO)? Columnist Marcus Miller breaks down what factors go into SEO pricing.
- Twitter ramps up AMP
Jul 7, 2017 by Barb Palser
With Twitter now linking to Accelerated Mobile Pages, columnist Barb Palser reminds publishers to check the quality of their AMPs.
- Search in Pics: Bing rounders bats, Google hopscotch & Firefox billboard
Jul 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Mozilla takes a jab at Google’s Chrome: Source: Twitter Google hopscotch: Source: Instagram YouTube movie clapper […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Attributing affiliate value: Looking beyond consumer journey position
- Vintage Italia’s CMO credits his father with being the most influential person in his career
- IAB Tech Lab releases MRAID 3.0 for creating in-app rich media ads across platforms
- Snapchat launches new features, including Paperclips for links within Snaps
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Comparing Enterprise and SMB Attitudes on Local Tech, Street Fight
- Google Testing Increased Front Page GMB Editing & Call to Action, Mike Blumenthal
- How to Create a Killer Google Maps Marketing Strategy, SiteVisibility
Link Building
Searching
- Answer: How can you see across time?, SearchReSearch
- Google tests a new mobile interface with favicons and black results, allgoogletesting.blogspot.com
- You really can’t see the Farallons from the beach…, SearchReSearch
SEO
- Advanced SEO Techniques for 2017, SEO Theory
- Ask Yoast: Meta descriptions and excerpts, Yoast
- Embedding YouTube Videos On Your Site Doesn’t Help With Google Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Confirms Content Hidden In Tabs With Mobile-First Index Is Okay, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Exact Match Domains Don’t Get Magic Ranking Bonus, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Publishing 100,000 Pages At Once Is Not An SEO Issue, Search Engine Roundtable
- Mission SEO Impossible: Rank a Single Brand Website for a Broad, Plural Search Query with Comparative Intent – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- The Future of SEO in Automotive Infotainment Systems, Seer Interactive
SEM / Paid Search
- The Top 25 Costliest Keywords in South Africa, WordStream
Search Marketing
- How I Got Here – This SEO Audit Life, Alan Bleiweiss Consulting
- Mobile Speed & Experience – Google’s 2.4 Second Sweet Spot, Branded3
- Video: Google Update, Mobile Hidden Content, AdSense, Posts & More, Search Engine Roundtable
