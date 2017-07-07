Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Bing Ads retiring Campaign Planner in favor of Keyword Planner

Jul 7, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Keyword Planner will take over at the end of July and offer most of the same capabilities.

Your 6 new ways to use location targeting

Jul 7, 2017 by Carrie Albright Looking to take your location targeting to the next level? Columnist Carrie Albright offers some new geotargeting ideas for your PPC campaigns.

How much does SEO cost?

Jul 7, 2017 by Marcus Miller How much should you be paying for search engine optimization (SEO)? Columnist Marcus Miller breaks down what factors go into SEO pricing.

Twitter ramps up AMP

Jul 7, 2017 by Barb Palser With Twitter now linking to Accelerated Mobile Pages, columnist Barb Palser reminds publishers to check the quality of their AMPs.