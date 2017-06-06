Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Ads management, Apple Maps updates & more
Amy Gesenhues on June 6, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Beginners’ guide to Bing Ads management
Jun 6, 2017 by John E Lincoln
Considering advertising on Bing but not sure where to start? Columnist John Lincoln provides a handy guide for PPC newbies looking to get started with Bing Ads.
- Beyond SEO: Managing the management
Jun 6, 2017 by Casie Gillette
You may be an SEO guru, but how are your people skills? Columnist Casie Gillette makes the case that it’s important to know how to deal with people and provides tips for doing so effectively.
- Apple Maps adds indoor mapping for malls and airports, Do Not Disturb mode
Jun 6, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Google and Bing already offer similar indoor maps.
- Enterprise Social Media Management Software: A Marketer’s Guide–All new sixth edition
Jun 5, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
MarTech Today’s latest publication of the “Enterprise Social Media Management Software: A Marketer’s Guide examines the market for enterprise social media management software (ESMMS) and the considerations involved in implementing ESMMS platforms. The 68-page report reviews the explosion of ESMMS, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges in social media management.
- Wall Street Journal’s Google traffic drops 44% after pulling out of First Click Free
Jun 5, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Despite less traffic, paid subscriber conversion said to be up fourfold.
- Three ways B2B manufacturers can capitalize on ‘Made in the USA’ searches
- Focus on these 5 areas to deliver big results in e-commerce SEO
- People-based measurement is the new black
- 95% of online shoppers say a positive return experience drives loyalty [Report]
- Revcontent takes first step in its new ‘Truth Initiative’
- How to grow your email marketing list without resorting to shortcuts
- Report: 67% of US marketers have paid to promote video on Facebook in past year
- Pinterest’s first US ad campaign spans Times Square, Facebook, Instagram, Mic and New York Times
- Snap acquires Placed to better measure in-app ads to in-store sales
- Grow Customer Lifetime Value with People-Based Search Marketing
- Apple introduces HomePod: A premium speaker with Siri
