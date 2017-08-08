Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Ads quality policy and conversion changes, Apple search ads & technical SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 5 ways to balance technical & non-technical SEO
Aug 8, 2017 by Jim Yu
Though tactics and strategies differ greatly for technical and non-technical SEOs, columnist Jim Yu believes it’s critical that they find ways to work together. Each is powerful on its own, but it’s in the combined efforts of both that the real magic happens.
- Apple Search Ads: Still tapping after 6 months of testing
Aug 8, 2017 by Anna Shirley
Columnist Anna Shirley shares her impressions of Apple’s App Store search ads platform, highlighting its positive and negative aspects.
- Bing Ads now shows potential conversion impact with budget suggestions
Aug 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Conversion data is being used to inform more insights in the Bing Ads platform.
- Bing Ads rolling out new System Quality Policy, expects little impact on performing campaigns
Aug 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The updated policy is primarily aimed at clearing out non-performing keyword and ad bloat.
- Use APIs to increase offline conversions
Aug 7, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
When more than two-thirds of the average customer journey takes place online, many marketers understandably concentrate their efforts on digital campaigns. Online, you’re able to track views, click-throughs and other conversion metrics using advanced analytics solutions. And though these insights paint a pretty rich picture of engagement, there is a growing blind spot in your […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Pinterest opens up autoplay video ads to self-serve advertisers
- Online retail sees continued growth with digital commerce up 14% YoY [Report]
- Facebook looks to clean up Audience Network with higher standard for counting clicks
- Measuring social traffic effectiveness when conversion is not the goal
- Crimson Hexagon boosts its visual recognition of social pics
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google Fires Author of Divisive Memo on Gender Differences, Bloomberg
- Note to employees from CEO Sundar Pichai, Google Blog
Local & Maps
- Google Has Updated The List Of Reasons For Reporting Inappropriate Business Photos, Sergey Alakov
- Solicitors: Why don’t we appear in Google Maps?, Vertical Leap
Link Building
- 11 Lessons Learned from Failed Link Building Campaigns, Moz
- A Scholarship Business Based On Links Shuts Down, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- The difficulty of searching for something dimly remembered…, SearchReSearch
SEO
- 16 Useful Browser Plug-Ins for SEOs, SISTRIX
- Google Says CSS Size Generally Doesn’t Hurt Your Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Optimise for Bing, Hallam Internet
- How to rock SEO in a machine learning world, Kevin Indig
- How to Target Different Cities Without Hurting Your SEO, Search Engine Journal
- JavaScript and SEO: The Difference Between Crawling and Indexing, State of Digital
- WWW vs Non-WWW: Google Says It Doesn’t Matter, Search Engine Roundtable
- Yoast SEO 5.2: Accessibility, compatibility and bug fixes, Yoast
SEM / Paid Search
- Choosing The Right PPC Platform For Your Needs, PPC Hero
- Positive vs. Negative Ads: Which Works Better?, WordStream
- PPC Dashboards: Insights, Impact, and Action, The AdStage Blog
Search Marketing
- How to Get Your Top Competitor’s Keyword Structure, Search Engine Journal
- Steal Competitor Traffic with Content Gap Analysis (Template Included), SEM Rush
