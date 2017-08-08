Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

5 ways to balance technical & non-technical SEO

Aug 8, 2017 by Jim Yu Though tactics and strategies differ greatly for technical and non-technical SEOs, columnist Jim Yu believes it’s critical that they find ways to work together. Each is powerful on its own, but it’s in the combined efforts of both that the real magic happens.

Apple Search Ads: Still tapping after 6 months of testing

Aug 8, 2017 by Anna Shirley Columnist Anna Shirley shares her impressions of Apple’s App Store search ads platform, highlighting its positive and negative aspects.

Bing Ads now shows potential conversion impact with budget suggestions

Aug 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Conversion data is being used to inform more insights in the Bing Ads platform.

Bing Ads rolling out new System Quality Policy, expects little impact on performing campaigns

Aug 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The updated policy is primarily aimed at clearing out non-performing keyword and ad bloat.