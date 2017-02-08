Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Bing Ads report, Search Console with Data Studio & Pinterest search bar
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Data Studio now connects to Search Console
Feb 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Build more flexible reports and combine Search Console data with other data sources.
- Pinterest’s Lens app turns your phone’s camera into a search bar
Feb 8, 2017 by Tim Peterson
Pinterest is bringing search to the real world. On Wednesday, the social-network-slash-search-engine introduced Lens, a mobile app that uses the phone’s camera to recognize physical objects and pull related items on Pinterest. The company announced other new features that extend search beyond the query bar on Pinterest, such as a new way to find products […]
- 6 ways to grow your podcast audience with SEO
Feb 8, 2017 by Stephan Spencer
Columnist Stephan Spencer explains the benefits of podcasting, as well as how to optimize your podcast for visibility in search engines, YouTube and platforms like iTunes or Google Play.
- It’s time to get ready for the holidays (Yes, really!)
Feb 8, 2017 by Dave Davies
It’s February, and you know what that means — the holidays are just around the corner! Okay, maybe not, but columnist Dave Davies explains why now is actually the ideal time for SEOs to start preparing for holiday season 2017.
- Bing Ads rolling out list exclusions for retargeting ads
Feb 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Audience exclusions will be available in all markets.
- Bing rejected 130M ads in 2016, including 17M tech support scam ads
Feb 7, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers attempting Phishing attacks and pushing counterfeit goods continued to try to evade detection.
- 5 A/B testing resolutions you should embrace in 2017
Feb 8, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Zarget
A year’s beginning is the most ambitious of times for teams and businesses — lots of reflection, planning, strategizing, revamping approaches, right? To get you off to a good start, we have listed five A/B testing resolutions that should take in 2017. A/B testing is a relatively young practice, yet it only takes a Simple […]
