Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Relevance vs. authority: Which link has more value? (Part 2)

May 11, 2017 by Andrew Dennis In part two of his three-part series on authority versus relevance in link building, columnist Andrew Dennis hears from experts who favor authority.

Let’s get visual: Shopping from within images

May 11, 2017 by Christi Olson Columnist Christi Olson outlines exciting developments that bring image search and shopping together to enhance the search experience for users.

Bing Ads: Standard text ad support to end July 31, 2017

May 11, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers will not be able to edit old STAs or create new ones after that date.

Canonical tags are easy, right? What’s the worst that could happen?

May 11, 2017 by Patrick Stox Columnist Patrick Stox outlines when to use the canonical tag, as well as some common problems that occur during implementation.