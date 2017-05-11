Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Ads standard text ads, canonical tags & relevancy
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Relevance vs. authority: Which link has more value? (Part 2)
May 11, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
In part two of his three-part series on authority versus relevance in link building, columnist Andrew Dennis hears from experts who favor authority.
- Let’s get visual: Shopping from within images
May 11, 2017 by Christi Olson
Columnist Christi Olson outlines exciting developments that bring image search and shopping together to enhance the search experience for users.
- Bing Ads: Standard text ad support to end July 31, 2017
May 11, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers will not be able to edit old STAs or create new ones after that date.
- Canonical tags are easy, right? What’s the worst that could happen?
May 11, 2017 by Patrick Stox
Columnist Patrick Stox outlines when to use the canonical tag, as well as some common problems that occur during implementation.
- Should you outsource your content or hiring an in-house writing team?
May 11, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
It’s no secret that quality content improves brand awareness, increases customer loyalty and drives leads, but most marketing managers say that good writers are difficult to find. Companies need writers who can create value through informative and engaging information. So, do you outsource your content or build an in-house team? This paper from BKA Content […]
