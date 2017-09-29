Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Ads tracking, Google Home screen & Google Fred
Barry Schwartz on September 29, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google’s ‘Manhattan project’: Home device with a screen to compete with Echo Show
Sep 29, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Can Google Home emerge from Amazon Echo’s shadow?
- Targeting featured snippet and ‘People also ask’ SERP features
Sep 29, 2017 by Marcus Miller
Wondering how to obtain the elusive “position zero” in Google search results? Columnist Marcus Miller discusses how to target answer boxes and related questions.
- The trouble with ‘Fred’
Sep 29, 2017 by Kristine Schachinger
Columnist Kristine Schachinger argues that Google’s shift towards less transparency with SEOs and webmasters isn’t beneficial to anyone — even Google.
- Search in Pics: Google balloon statues, a Fiat Polski car & massage chair
Sep 29, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google Polski Fiat car: Source: Instagram Google massage chair: Source: Instagram Google balloon statue art: Source: […]
- Bing Ads adds URL tracking parameters for locations & extensions
Sep 29, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The {TargetID} parameter also now captures more click source information.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Closed-Loop Marketing: A Recipe for Growth
- 7 on-site SEO problems that hold back e-commerce sites
- Artificial intelligence is changing the rules of account identification
- 5 metrics to measure the success of Facebook videos
- Affiliate marketing strategies for success during the holidays
- Canonical tags gone wild
- System 1 Research launches a VR testing tool for shopping
- Forrester’s first Waves on journey analytics show the growing importance of customers’ steps toward purchase
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- How Smart Speakers Are Influencing Shopping Decisions, GEO Marketing
Link Building
- 5 Enterprise-Level Link Building Best Practices, Search Engine Journal
Searching
- Google USA Returns Title For Warsaw Children’s Dance School, Search Engine Roundtable
- Search operators: Google Chrome and Firefox plugin, Branded3
SEO
- The Unusual Branding Strategy That Made This SEO Company a Success, Search Engine Journal
- 12 Important SEO Tips for Shopify E-commerce Platform, SEM Rush
- Ask Yoast case study: SEO for a property inspector, Yoast
- Google Does Not Yet Support TravelAction Schema, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google On Algorithm & Ranking Updates This Week: We’re Always Improving Search, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Competition Different Across Different Country Domains, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Marry Your SEO & Content Marketing Strategy, Search Engine Journal
SEM / Paid Search
- Bing Testing Google-Like Ads Tag in Search Results, The SEM Post
- Google Data Driven Attribution And The Future Of PPC, PPC Hero
- The Top 10 Most Common AdWords Mistakes, Search Engine Journal
Search Marketing
- The Aboutness of Keywords and Scent of the Next Big Story, Search News Central
- Video: Google Algorithm Update, Sitelinks Searchbox Bug, Apple Drops Bing & Happy Birthday Google, Search Engine Roundtable
