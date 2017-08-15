Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Ads updates, Google Search Console change & competitive analysis
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Labels are coming to Bing Ads & Bing Ads Editor
Aug 15, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
As in AdWords, labels can be applied at various levels of campaigns to aid management and analysis.
- How to test and perfect nearly everything in PPC
Aug 15, 2017 by Chris Sherman
Every successful advertiser knows that great headlines, powerful ad copy and compelling calls to action are the keys to conversion. But the only way to know that your ads are as effective as possible is to constantly test and refine them, to make sure they thoroughly resonate with your target audience. You can test anything […]
- Google Search Console’s 7/13/17 update: What really changed?
Aug 15, 2017 by Kyle Blanchette
Columnist Kyle Blanchette notes that after Google’s recent update to the Search Analytics report in Search Console, many of Merkle’s clients saw a significant increase in the total number of keywords reported per day.
- How to generate ideas when competitive analysis shows you nothing
Aug 15, 2017 by Julie Joyce
Columnist Julie Joyce explains how to find link-building inspiration when a competitive link analysis leaves you empty-handed.
- Best Practices for Building an On-Demand Content Strategy
Aug 15, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
We are now in the age of the self-educated buyer. Two-thirds of buyers complete their decision-making before they contact a sales rep. They take in content in their own way, on their own time. To deal with this new reality, you must have an effective on-demand content strategy that puts your content in a buyer’s […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
