Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Labels are coming to Bing Ads & Bing Ads Editor

Aug 15, 2017 by Ginny Marvin As in AdWords, labels can be applied at various levels of campaigns to aid management and analysis.

How to test and perfect nearly everything in PPC

Aug 15, 2017 by Chris Sherman Every successful advertiser knows that great headlines, powerful ad copy and compelling calls to action are the keys to conversion. But the only way to know that your ads are as effective as possible is to constantly test and refine them, to make sure they thoroughly resonate with your target audience. You can test anything […]

Google Search Console’s 7/13/17 update: What really changed?

Aug 15, 2017 by Kyle Blanchette Columnist Kyle Blanchette notes that after Google’s recent update to the Search Analytics report in Search Console, many of Merkle’s clients saw a significant increase in the total number of keywords reported per day.

How to generate ideas when competitive analysis shows you nothing

Aug 15, 2017 by Julie Joyce Columnist Julie Joyce explains how to find link-building inspiration when a competitive link analysis leaves you empty-handed.