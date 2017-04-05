Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing chatbot, PageRank sculpting & RankBrain
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Why the future is all about PASO — personal assistant search optimization
Apr 5, 2017 by John E Lincoln
Have you started considering voice search in your SEO strategy? Columnist John Lincoln explains why this should be top of mind for forward-thinking search marketers.
- In the age of RankBrain, these foundational SEO issues still matter
Apr 5, 2017 by Nate Dame
Search engine technology has evolved, algorithms have become more advanced, and SEO tactics and strategies have changed in response. But columnist Nate Dame believes fundamentals will still move the needle.
- Contributor, beware of PageRank-hoarding publishers
Apr 5, 2017 by Stephan Spencer
So you’ve found a great site to contribute content to — or have you? Columnist Stephan Spencer provides advice for how to evaluate potential publishers for SEO benefits.
- The BIG SMX London Preview: Here’s Why You Should Attend
Apr 5, 2017 by Chris Sherman
Search Engine Land’s SMX London is every SEO and SEM’s dream. Join us May 23–24 for a tactic-packed agenda with more than 40 dynamic and authoritative speakers, keynotes and more. If you’re involved in SEO, SEM, PR, social media or any other customer-facing activity, you owe it to yourself (and your company or client’s bottom line) to attend. SMX […]
- Bing has a chatbot answering local search questions
Apr 5, 2017 by Matt McGee
Skype-powered chatbot is showing up as an assistant to help searchers learn about restaurants in the Seattle area.
Search Marketing
