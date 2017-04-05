Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Why the future is all about PASO — personal assistant search optimization

Apr 5, 2017 by John E Lincoln Have you started considering voice search in your SEO strategy? Columnist John Lincoln explains why this should be top of mind for forward-thinking search marketers.

In the age of RankBrain, these foundational SEO issues still matter

Apr 5, 2017 by Nate Dame Search engine technology has evolved, algorithms have become more advanced, and SEO tactics and strategies have changed in response. But columnist Nate Dame believes fundamentals will still move the needle.

Contributor, beware of PageRank-hoarding publishers

Apr 5, 2017 by Stephan Spencer So you’ve found a great site to contribute content to — or have you? Columnist Stephan Spencer provides advice for how to evaluate potential publishers for SEO benefits.

The BIG SMX London Preview: Here’s Why You Should Attend

