SearchCap: Bing fact checking, Google mobile tips & Bing agency awards
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Spark Foundry takes home Bing’s 2017 Agency of the Year & Innovator of the Year awards
Sep 15, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Hosted by the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, Bing’s 2017 Agency Awards event celebrated “the practice of search” by recognizing key executives and agencies.
- Competitive analysis: Making your auction insights work for you
Sep 15, 2017 by Amy Bishop
Columnist Amy Bishop shares tips for identifying actionable takeaways from your AdWords auction insights data.
- Bing now officially supports Fact Check label with ClaimReview markup
Sep 15, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
About a year after Google began showing fact labels in search, Bing has officially begun showing the label in their own search results.
- Search in Pics: Google massive leather chair, inside the Google subway car & babywear
Sep 15, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Inside the Google subway car on the Chicago rooftop: Source: Instagram Massive Google leather chair and […]
- Leading up to the mobile-first index, Google has some advice
Sep 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Want to take your mobile site from an m-dot to responsive? Here is how Google recommends you do it.
- Amazon vs. search: Why you shouldn’t put too many eggs in one shopping basket
Sep 14, 2017 by Purna Virji
Where should retail marketers focus most of their time and effort: search or Amazon? Columnist Purna Virji shares data from an analysis of shopper behavior and the findings may surprise you.
- Compare 16 local marketing automation platforms
Sep 14, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Locally targeted ad spending by US national brands will grow to $68.9 billion in 2018, according to BIA/Kelsey’s US Local Media Forecast. Local marketing growth is being driven by several important trends, including consumers’ increasing preference for online local information — particularly through social media — and their use of mobile devices to shop locally. […]
