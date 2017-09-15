Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Spark Foundry takes home Bing’s 2017 Agency of the Year & Innovator of the Year awards

Sep 15, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Hosted by the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, Bing’s 2017 Agency Awards event celebrated “the practice of search” by recognizing key executives and agencies.

Competitive analysis: Making your auction insights work for you

Sep 15, 2017 by Amy Bishop Columnist Amy Bishop shares tips for identifying actionable takeaways from your AdWords auction insights data.

Bing now officially supports Fact Check label with ClaimReview markup

Sep 15, 2017 by Barry Schwartz About a year after Google began showing fact labels in search, Bing has officially begun showing the label in their own search results.

Search in Pics: Google massive leather chair, inside the Google subway car & babywear

Sep 15, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Inside the Google subway car on the Chicago rooftop: Source: Instagram Massive Google leather chair and […]

Leading up to the mobile-first index, Google has some advice

Sep 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Want to take your mobile site from an m-dot to responsive? Here is how Google recommends you do it.

Amazon vs. search: Why you shouldn’t put too many eggs in one shopping basket

Sep 14, 2017 by Purna Virji Where should retail marketers focus most of their time and effort: search or Amazon? Columnist Purna Virji shares data from an analysis of shopper behavior and the findings may surprise you.