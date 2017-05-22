Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing local bots, Yelp conversion & Google I/O recap
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing launches bots for local businesses
May 22, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Bots are created automatically from data in Bing Places and will soon work with Facebook Messenger and Cortana.
- [Podcast] The Google I/O 2017 recap: Lens, Assistant & more
May 22, 2017 by Matt McGee
In our latest podcast, we recap some of the bigger news and announcements from Google I/O 2017, with audio from the company’s main keynote on Wednesday.
- Study argues Yelp drives higher conversions than Google and Facebook
May 22, 2017 by Greg Sterling
92% of respondents said they made a purchase after visiting the site.
- 5 reasons why websites still matter to local search in 2017
May 22, 2017 by Wesley Young
More and more small local businesses are using social media profile pages, rather than websites, as the main face of their operation. Columnist Wesley Young explains why this isn’t the good idea that it may seem to be.
- Richard Oakes Google doodle honors activist who championed rights of the American Indian
May 22, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Oakes organized peaceful demonstrations aiming to give American Indians the right to control their lands.
- Stop overloading your Local SEO content!
May 22, 2017 by Greg Gifford
Developing content for your local business website is clearly important for search engine optimization, but that doesn’t mean that more content is always better. Columnist Greg Gifford explains and suggests an alternative strategy.
- 7 Real-World Tips for Better Social Engagement
May 19, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Pepsi… Fox News… Uber. Look at recent headlines, and you’ll see the impact social media can have on a brand. In today’s 24/7 news cycle, responding quickly and appropriately to customers on social media can be the difference between success and disaster. Why do brands still struggle with social media? It’s complex: new social networks […]
