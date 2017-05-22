Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Bing launches bots for local businesses

May 22, 2017 by Greg Sterling Bots are created automatically from data in Bing Places and will soon work with Facebook Messenger and Cortana.

[Podcast] The Google I/O 2017 recap: Lens, Assistant & more

May 22, 2017 by Matt McGee In our latest podcast, we recap some of the bigger news and announcements from Google I/O 2017, with audio from the company’s main keynote on Wednesday.

Study argues Yelp drives higher conversions than Google and Facebook

May 22, 2017 by Greg Sterling 92% of respondents said they made a purchase after visiting the site.

5 reasons why websites still matter to local search in 2017

May 22, 2017 by Wesley Young More and more small local businesses are using social media profile pages, rather than websites, as the main face of their operation. Columnist Wesley Young explains why this isn’t the good idea that it may seem to be.

Richard Oakes Google doodle honors activist who championed rights of the American Indian

May 22, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Oakes organized peaceful demonstrations aiming to give American Indians the right to control their lands.

Stop overloading your Local SEO content!

May 22, 2017 by Greg Gifford Developing content for your local business website is clearly important for search engine optimization, but that doesn’t mean that more content is always better. Columnist Greg Gifford explains and suggests an alternative strategy.