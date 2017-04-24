Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

4 ways brands are losing store traffic — and how to use location marketing strategies to reverse course

Apr 24, 2017 by Wesley Young Many national franchise stores are failing to appear in Google Maps search results. Columnist Wesley Young’s observations may help these brands improve their visibility.

Bing Shopping Campaigns get inventory feeds, search query reports at product level

Apr 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin New updates are aimed at enabling timely feed uploads and informing title optimization.

Be a mad scientist to be more successful in local SEO

Apr 24, 2017 by Greg Gifford The debate rages on over the authoritative set of local ranking factors, but columnist Greg Gifford believes that local SEOs on both sides of the fence may be missing the point.

Moz report: 50% of page one search results are HTTPS

Apr 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Based on the trend of sites switching to HTTPS and what is ranking in Google, we may see 70% of the page one results going to HTTPS by the end of 2017.

Earth Day Google doodle offers up conservation tips to help save the planet

Apr 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Google is using today’s doodle to promote conservation efforts and support the World Wildlife Fund, The Ocean Agency, and The Jane Goodall Institute.