SearchCap: Bing Shopping feeds, Google HTTPS & local SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 4 ways brands are losing store traffic — and how to use location marketing strategies to reverse course
Apr 24, 2017 by Wesley Young
Many national franchise stores are failing to appear in Google Maps search results. Columnist Wesley Young’s observations may help these brands improve their visibility.
- Bing Shopping Campaigns get inventory feeds, search query reports at product level
Apr 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
New updates are aimed at enabling timely feed uploads and informing title optimization.
- Be a mad scientist to be more successful in local SEO
Apr 24, 2017 by Greg Gifford
The debate rages on over the authoritative set of local ranking factors, but columnist Greg Gifford believes that local SEOs on both sides of the fence may be missing the point.
- Moz report: 50% of page one search results are HTTPS
Apr 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Based on the trend of sites switching to HTTPS and what is ranking in Google, we may see 70% of the page one results going to HTTPS by the end of 2017.
- Earth Day Google doodle offers up conservation tips to help save the planet
Apr 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google is using today’s doodle to promote conservation efforts and support the World Wildlife Fund, The Ocean Agency, and The Jane Goodall Institute.
- Google Analytics 360 & the Move to Enterprise Analytics
Apr 21, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
As a digital marketer, odds are that you rely on digital analytics as a major part of your toolkit. With its massive adoption in the market, odds are also good that the tool you’re using is Google Analytics. But are you really getting the most out of your analytics platform? What’s more, have you outgrown […]
