Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing updates copyright removals, Google smart display ads & SEO beginners
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing updates its DMCA take-downs and copyright removal process
Apr 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Bing Webmaster Tools gains a content removal section for viewing and appealing DMCA take-downs.
- 5 must-dos for SEO beginners
Apr 21, 2017 by Jordan Kasteler
If you’re new to SEO, or if it isn’t your primary focus, you might be neglecting tactics that will really move the needle. Contributor Jordan Kasteler outlines 5 things you should be doing and shares tools to help you accomplish these tasks.
- Google sets machine learning loose on new ‘Smart’ display campaigns
Apr 21, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Automation take over essentially every aspect of this new campaign format.
- How to add schema markup to your site using Google Tag Manager
Apr 21, 2017 by Bryan Stenslokken
Want to add structured data markup to your site, but don’t have the access or the coding skills? No need to worry! Columnist Bryan Stenslokken shows you how to do this with Google Tag Manager in nine easy steps.
- Images: Your easiest page speed win
Apr 21, 2017 by Kristine Schachinger
Page speed is important for both rankings and user experience, yet columnist Kristine Schachinger notes that many companies are missing an easy opportunity to improve in this area: image optimization.
- Search in Pics: Original Googlers, Google farm room & room taken over by flowers
Apr 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google room taken over by flowers and leaves: Source: Instagram Google indoor farming: Source: Instagram Google […]
- How to build an in-house link building team
Apr 20, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Getting traffic and attention through the ‘usual’ means of social media is simply not enough. You need a solid link-earning strategy in order to win. And when you need a big group of links earned regularly, the challenges are significantly higher. In this whitepaper, North Star Inbound pulls back the curtain and offers a glimpse […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Nearly 80 percent of US display ad spend will be programmatic in 2017 [eMarketer]
- Preparing for local reach in a ‘post-rank’ world, Part 2: Create content for local research
- Survey: Almost one-third of Amazon sellers plan to expand to Walmart.com this year
- SEO & intelligent content: Discovery, connection and improved performance
- 2017 SEM growth hacks: Monster growth from brand protection
- Using a social management platform: What you need to know
- One Google Home device can now support up to six separate users
- Facebook’s F8: Everything you need to know [Podcast]
- People: The Achilles’ heel of online marketers
- Digital advertising’s perverse incentives
- Bizible launches ‘first B2B revenue planning tool based on attribution’
- Marketo acquires sales engagement tool ToutApp
- Hands on with Facebook’s AR Studio to create Snapchat-like camera effects
- Google Analytics 360 & the Move to Enterprise Analytics
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
- How to Remove Fake Google Reviews, Whitespark
- Voyager in the new Google Earth, Google Earth Blog
Link Building
- Historic Index Update for April 2017, Majestic Blog
Searching
- Geeks Collect Embarrassing Features Snippets On Google, Search Engine Roundtable
- The High Five: this week in sweet and sparkly searches, Google Blog
SEO
- Google Thinks AMP Pages & Blog Posts Contain Duplicate Title Tags, Bill Hartzer
- Google Wants To Know Why You Want To Rank For Competitors Keywords, Search Engine Roundtable
- SEO Audit of UK Conservative and Labour Party websites, cornwallseo.com
- 5 Ways to Enhance Amazon Listings for SEO, SEM Rush
- Ask Yoast case study: SEO of an online shop, Yoast
Search Marketing
- Video: Google Algorithm Update, Webspam Report, Fred Poll, Chrome, Home & More, Search Engine Roundtable
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.