Bing updates its DMCA take-downs and copyright removal process

Apr 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Bing Webmaster Tools gains a content removal section for viewing and appealing DMCA take-downs.

5 must-dos for SEO beginners

Apr 21, 2017 by Jordan Kasteler If you’re new to SEO, or if it isn’t your primary focus, you might be neglecting tactics that will really move the needle. Contributor Jordan Kasteler outlines 5 things you should be doing and shares tools to help you accomplish these tasks.

Google sets machine learning loose on new ‘Smart’ display campaigns

Apr 21, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Automation take over essentially every aspect of this new campaign format.

How to add schema markup to your site using Google Tag Manager

Apr 21, 2017 by Bryan Stenslokken Want to add structured data markup to your site, but don’t have the access or the coding skills? No need to worry! Columnist Bryan Stenslokken shows you how to do this with Google Tag Manager in nine easy steps.

Images: Your easiest page speed win

Apr 21, 2017 by Kristine Schachinger Page speed is important for both rankings and user experience, yet columnist Kristine Schachinger notes that many companies are missing an easy opportunity to improve in this area: image optimization.

Search in Pics: Original Googlers, Google farm room & room taken over by flowers

Apr 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google room taken over by flowers and leaves: Source: Instagram Google indoor farming: Source: Instagram Google […]