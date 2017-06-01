Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Bing Visual Search, Microsoft expands Bing Rewards to UK & more
Amy Gesenhues on June 1, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing Visual Search lets you search specific objects within images
Jun 1, 2017 by Matt McGee
Bing joins Google, Pinterest and others in upgrading its image search capabilities.
- Microsoft expands its Bing Rewards loyalty program to the UK
Jun 1, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Bing’s incentive program will also launch in France, Germany and Canada soon.
- Don’t be tardy! Back-to-school searching starts in July — plan campaigns now
Jun 1, 2017 by Purna Virji
It’s not too early to start planning your back-to-school campaigns. Columnist Purna Virji from Bing suggests some ways to help you win over back-to-school searchers and stay a step ahead of the competition.
- Is your information architecture costing your e-commerce web shop millions in lost sales?
Jun 1, 2017 by Trond Lyngbø
Solid information architecture is a key ingredient in any successful SEO program, as it can help or hinder search engine crawlers. Columnist Trond Lyngbø provides tips for e-commerce sites looking to optimize their site structure.
