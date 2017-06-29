Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Canada’s Supreme Court orders Google to de-index site globally, opening door to censorship

Jun 28, 2017 by Greg Sterling Decision is dangerous to free speech and the free flow of online information.

Featured snippets: Optimization tips & how to ID candidate snippets

Jun 29, 2017 by Brian Ussery Contributor Brian Ussery breaks down featured snippets, explaining his observations and offering tips for pursuing the coveted “position zero.”

PaveAI unveils AI-powered platform to turn Google Analytics into actions

Jun 29, 2017 by Barry Levine Startup says this is the first Google Analytics tool that turns the data into news you can use about increasing leads or revenue.

What to make of the EU’s absurd antitrust ruling against Google

Jun 29, 2017 by Ginny Marvin In its concern over Google’s market dominance, the EU has focused on the wrong issue. Its ruling won’t benefit consumers and isn’t going to bring CSE business back.

The value of an in-house SEO

Jun 29, 2017 by Eugene Feygin Does your business really need an in-house search professional? Columnist Eugene Feygin explains what an in-house SEO can bring to the table, and why it’s worth the investment for many organizations.

Voice search and SEO: Why B2B marketers need to pay attention now

Jun 28, 2017 by Nate Dame Voice search is being adopted for a variety of purposes, and columnist Nate Dame makes the case that its influence on B2B decision-makers is growing as well. B2B marketers, be prepared!

How the EU fine will ruin Google Shopping for the consumer

Jun 28, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen What will be the impact of the European Union’s recent antitrust fine against Google? Columnist and shopping ads expert Andreas Reiffen weighs in.