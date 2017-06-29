Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Canada censors Google, Voice search SEO & more on the EU antitrust
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Canada’s Supreme Court orders Google to de-index site globally, opening door to censorship
Jun 28, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Decision is dangerous to free speech and the free flow of online information.
- Featured snippets: Optimization tips & how to ID candidate snippets
Jun 29, 2017 by Brian Ussery
Contributor Brian Ussery breaks down featured snippets, explaining his observations and offering tips for pursuing the coveted “position zero.”
- PaveAI unveils AI-powered platform to turn Google Analytics into actions
Jun 29, 2017 by Barry Levine
Startup says this is the first Google Analytics tool that turns the data into news you can use about increasing leads or revenue.
- What to make of the EU’s absurd antitrust ruling against Google
Jun 29, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
In its concern over Google’s market dominance, the EU has focused on the wrong issue. Its ruling won’t benefit consumers and isn’t going to bring CSE business back.
- The value of an in-house SEO
Jun 29, 2017 by Eugene Feygin
Does your business really need an in-house search professional? Columnist Eugene Feygin explains what an in-house SEO can bring to the table, and why it’s worth the investment for many organizations.
- Voice search and SEO: Why B2B marketers need to pay attention now
Jun 28, 2017 by Nate Dame
Voice search is being adopted for a variety of purposes, and columnist Nate Dame makes the case that its influence on B2B decision-makers is growing as well. B2B marketers, be prepared!
- How the EU fine will ruin Google Shopping for the consumer
Jun 28, 2017 by Andreas Reiffen
What will be the impact of the European Union’s recent antitrust fine against Google? Columnist and shopping ads expert Andreas Reiffen weighs in.
- Email deliverability: making it to the inbox
Jun 29, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
With an ROI of 122% email is one of the most effective marketing channels. But in order to reap the benefits, marketers must ensure their campaigns reach their intended recipients. To help brands overcome the challenges that stand in the way of optimal inboxing, Yes Lifecycle Marketing has developed this deliverability guide focusing on: The […]
Industry
- Making progress on diversity and inclusion, Google Blog
- What’s The Worst Thing About SEO, Search Engine Roundtable
Local & Maps
- Is it time to End Review Spam, SEM Rush
- Not Seeing Google Posts In Your Google My Business Console? Let Google Know., Search Engine Roundtable
Link Building
- 7 Tips for Successful International Link Building, Hallam Internet
- The Flow Metrics History Tool in Action, Majestic Blog
Searching
- SearchResearch Challenge (6/28/17): How can you see across time?, SearchReSearch
SEO
- How to Rank in Cities Where you Don’t Have an Address, Whitespark
- Using Heading Tags & Semantics for Better Search Visibility, Raven Blog
- Google Updates Structured Data Developer Documents, Search Engine Roundtable
SEM / Paid Search
- Walmart dominates paid search among online grocery-related terms, digitalcommerce360.com
- Drive New Customer Acquisition With This PPC Campaign Type, Metric Theory
- Machine Learning and The Future of PPC, PPC Hero
Search Marketing
