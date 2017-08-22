Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: How to choose the perfect domain, website load time tips & more
Amy Gesenhues on August 22, 2017 at 4:11 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google announces AMP speed and viewability enhancements for ads
Aug 22, 2017 by Michelle Robbins
Utilizing “Fast Fetch” ad request and rendering, ads served on AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) will now be faster, and potentially will improve viewability rates.
- Report: 57% of traffic now from smartphones and tablets
Aug 22, 2017 by Greg Sterling
BrightEdge also reported that mobile vs. desktop queries produce different rankings nearly 80% of the time.
- 10 tips for choosing the perfect domain
Aug 22, 2017 by Ryan Shelley
When it comes to choosing a domain name for your business, you’ve got more choices than ever. Columnist Ryan Shelley provides suggestions for narrowing it down.
- Load time, static site generators & SEO: How we lowered our own site’s load time by 74%
Aug 22, 2017 by Chris Liversidge
Google’s upcoming transition to mobile-first indexing, combined with its raised expectation of mobile site performance, should convince site owners to consider static site generation. Contributor Chris Liversidge explains.
- Data: Consumers grow more demanding, impatient as brands fall behind
Aug 21, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Smartphones and social media have created a short-attention-span consumer that brands have increasing difficulty satisfying.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Optimized store landing pages: An important part of local search strategy
- How to improve your SEO with user-friendly interlinking
- The 3 undisputed truths about lead nurturing
- Martech enablement series: Part 3 — Assembling your team members
- Navigating the disruptive world of martech
- Why your brand should obsess over its customers, not its competitors
- P&G fought online advertising, and online advertising won
- ShareIQ can now generate ad-targeting segments of users who have interacted with brand images
- LinkedIn officially rolls out native video uploading worldwide, but not for businesses (yet)
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google Doesn’t Do Private Webmaster Support, Search Engine Roundtable
Link Building
- Backlink Monitoring: How to Easily Track Your Existing Links, Search Engine Journal
Search Marketing
- A 4-Step Framework to Measure the Success of Your Content Initiatives, BrightEdge SEO Blog
- Traffic Now, Traffic Later: Creating the Perfect Synergy Between SEO And PPC, SEM Rush
Searching
- ASOS visual search: Is it any good?, Econsultancy
- Google Reminder Feature Not Working For Some Searchers, Search Engine Roundtable
SEM / Paid Search
- 7 Ad Copy Tests That Will Improve Your PPC Performance, Search Engine Journal
- Google Pushing App Install Campaigns To Universal App Campaigns, PPC Hero
SEO
- 9 Quick Restaurant SEO Tips to Boost Your Google Search Visibility, Search Engine Journal
- Google Algorithm & Ranking Update Chatter; Somewhat Limited, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Explains When Canonicals Aren’t Clear, They Pick One, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Remove URLs Status Expired After URLs Are Gone, Search Engine Roundtable
- Have You Exhausted The Low Hanging Fruit in Your B2B SEO Strategy?, KoMarketing
- How to Submit Your Website to Search Engines (Hint: You Don’t Always Need To), ahrefs.com
- Yoast SEO 5.3: The community edition, Yoast
- Yoast SEO supports Advanced Custom Fields (ACF), Yoast
