SearchCap: Chrome without GoogleBot, stacked PPC bidding & local SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- New study confirms Google doesn’t use Chrome browser data to discover new URLs
Mar 15, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
GoogleBot did not visit a test page that Chrome accessed days before.
- Here’s a script to help manage bids by keyword match type.
Mar 15, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
Columnist Frederick Vallaeys explains the concept of “stacked bidding” and provides an AdWords script to help monitor your tiered bids.
- National retailers: Stop ignoring local SEO
Mar 15, 2017 by Andrew Shotland
National retailers’ digital divisions often think of their websites as e-commerce sites first and local store sites second. Columnist Andrew Shotland explains why this mindset may be hurting their ability to get the most out of organic search.
