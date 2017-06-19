Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

No more ‘OK Google’: Cortana can now be the default assistant on Android

Jun 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling It’s Cortana you’ll get when you long-press on the home button.

7 changes by Facebook that make it a real local search player

Jun 19, 2017 by Wesley Young Columnist Wesley Young looks at recent improvements Facebook has made — and functionality being tested — that may position the social media giant to compete with Google in the area of local search.

What advanced SEOs need to know about algorithm updates

Jun 19, 2017 by Casie Gillette Columnist Casie Gillette recaps a session from SMX Advanced on how to identify and respond to algorithm updates in an era where they are rarely announced or confirmed by Google.

Father’s Day 2017 Google doodle brings back the cactus family from Mother’s Day

Jun 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Google’s Father’s Day doodle shares the same cactus-themed artwork that was used for its Mother’s Day doodle in May.