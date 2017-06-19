Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Cortana on Android, SEO algorithm updates & Facebook local search
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- No more ‘OK Google’: Cortana can now be the default assistant on Android
Jun 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling
It’s Cortana you’ll get when you long-press on the home button.
- 7 changes by Facebook that make it a real local search player
Jun 19, 2017 by Wesley Young
Columnist Wesley Young looks at recent improvements Facebook has made — and functionality being tested — that may position the social media giant to compete with Google in the area of local search.
- What advanced SEOs need to know about algorithm updates
Jun 19, 2017 by Casie Gillette
Columnist Casie Gillette recaps a session from SMX Advanced on how to identify and respond to algorithm updates in an era where they are rarely announced or confirmed by Google.
- Father’s Day 2017 Google doodle brings back the cactus family from Mother’s Day
Jun 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google’s Father’s Day doodle shares the same cactus-themed artwork that was used for its Mother’s Day doodle in May.
- Susan La Flesche Picotte Google doodle pays homage to first American Indian to earn her medical degree
Jun 17, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google is giving the public health advocate known as “Dr. Sue” prominent placement on their home page on what would have been her 152nd birthday.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Customer engagement in the age of mobile, social and messaging
- For Interbrand’s CMO, the path to the top began in a Madison, Wisconsin farmers market
- Salesforce’s ‘State of Marketing’ Report: Customer experience takes center stage
- Pega, Merkle launch Unified Data Management Platform
- The State of Digital Advertising 2017
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Google Maps goof hurting the town of Stanley, KTVB.COM
- These Cool 3D Maps Visualize The Topography Of Your Favorite Coastline, fastcodesign.com
Searching
- Answer: What’s difficult for YOU to find?, SearchReSearch
- How To Trigger A Google Suggested Clip Video Answer, Search Engine Roundtable
- Pinterest Marks LGBTQ Pride Month With Some Colorful Search Features, Adweek
SEO
- 3 Ways to Secure the SEO Budget You Need, Online Marketing Blog
- Google Hints They May Be Messing With Algorithm Tracking Tools, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Site Move With New Rebranded URL Can Take 3 Months, Search Engine Roundtable
- Googlers Give Feedback On Interesting Google Directive Chart, Search Engine Roundtable
- Ranking Factors Debate: Experts Share Practical Evidence #semrushchat, SEM Rush
- SEO Knowledge Interview Questions: Common SEO Mistakes, PPM
- This is the URLs with the largest number of ranking keywords on Google.co.uk, SISTRIX
- Top 10 SEO Trends in 2017, MarTech Advisor
SEM / Paid Search
- How to Make Sure PPC Gets All the Credit, PPC Hero
- How we Used PPC Ad Data to Design Successful Organic Search Snippet Experiments, MarTech Advisor
