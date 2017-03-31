Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Getting the most bang for your buck: 11 CRO opportunities

Mar 31, 2017 by Amy Bishop Stumped on ways to improve your conversion rate? Columnist Amy Bishop has you covered — check out the tips below for inspiration and actionable tips!

The newest addition to the marketing mix’s Ps: Proximity

Mar 31, 2017 by Brian Smith Columnist Brian Smith explains the impact of proximity on local searches and provides advice for how marketers can make it work for them.

39 questions with Google at SMX West

Mar 31, 2017 by Eric Enge Ever wanted to hear answers to your SEO questions straight from the mouths of Googlers? Columnist Eric Enge recaps a session from SMX West where audience members were able to ask Google anything.

Paid search analytics: What treasures are hiding in your data?

Mar 31, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard Setting up paid search analytics may be straightforward, but columnist Jacob Baadsgaard shows that if you aren’t using your data effectively, you may be missing out on major opportunities to improve your performance.

Search in Pics: Google silence box, a noodle cafe & rusty Googlebot

Mar 31, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google silence phone box: Source: Instagram A rusty GoogleBot printed in 3D: Source: Twitter Google Nooooooodle […]