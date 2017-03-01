Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: DMOZ shutting, AdWords price extensions expands & Bing Ads editor for Mac
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing Ads Editor for Mac is now available to everyone
Mar 1, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The highly requested desktop tool is now out of beta.
- The value of search across the modern consumer decision journey
Mar 1, 2017 by Christi Olson
Columnist Christi Olson of Bing shares research on how search fits into the overall buyer’s journey, reaching consumers at all stages in the funnel.
- Do you know what a mobile crawl of your site looks like?
Mar 1, 2017 by Eric Enge
Columnist Eric Enge discusses the implications of Google’s impending “mobile-first” index, using a case study to illustrate some of the challenges that webmasters and Google alike will face in implementing this change.
- AdWords Price Extensions now live on all devices
Mar 1, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Show prices for types of products and services in text ad extensions on desktop as well as mobile.
- RIP DMOZ: The Open Directory Project is closing
Feb 28, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
As of March 14, DMOZ will no longer be available.
- Intro to Agile Marketing: Work faster and smarter by changing how you work
Feb 28, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Are you struggling to keep pace with rapidly changing customer needs and market demands? Are you slowed down by organizational silos, hierarchies and processes? It may be time to get agile. More than 90 percent of marketers who have adopted agile marketing say it has improved their speed to market for ideas, products and campaigns. […]
