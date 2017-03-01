Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Bing Ads Editor for Mac is now available to everyone

Mar 1, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The highly requested desktop tool is now out of beta.

The value of search across the modern consumer decision journey

Mar 1, 2017 by Christi Olson Columnist Christi Olson of Bing shares research on how search fits into the overall buyer’s journey, reaching consumers at all stages in the funnel.

Do you know what a mobile crawl of your site looks like?

Mar 1, 2017 by Eric Enge Columnist Eric Enge discusses the implications of Google’s impending “mobile-first” index, using a case study to illustrate some of the challenges that webmasters and Google alike will face in implementing this change.

AdWords Price Extensions now live on all devices

Mar 1, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Show prices for types of products and services in text ad extensions on desktop as well as mobile.

RIP DMOZ: The Open Directory Project is closing

Feb 28, 2017 by Danny Sullivan As of March 14, DMOZ will no longer be available.