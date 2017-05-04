Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: e-commerce SEO & crawl data analysis
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Why e-commerce SEO is NOT a one-shot wonder
May 4, 2017 by Trond Lyngbø
Columnist Trond Lyngbø explains that SEO is an ongoing process that requires continuous investment — not a one-time task to be checked off a list.
- Don’t underestimate the power of advanced filtering when analyzing crawl data
May 4, 2017 by Glenn Gabe
Columnist Glenn Gabe shares various ways of filtering crawl data to obtain actionable insights.
- Using call and SMS data to drive new customers
May 3, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Voice search now accounts for 20% of queries on Google’s mobile app and Android devices. Inbound call volume is continuing to increase even as messaging apps and chatbots become more popular. Facebook expects 37 billion call conversions by 2019, as social media’s share of mobile calls to businesses explodes. These trends are enabling digital marketers […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How Google assesses the ‘authority’ of web pages
- Snapchat rolls out self-serve platform for its vertical video ads
- AdRoll adds tools for agencies with new pro version
- The keys to activating content across multiple channels
- mParticle launches a second-party data marketplace
- 10 common mistakes companies make with mobile
- The most important thing to know about Facebook’s ad load problem
- Facebook’s Q1 2017 earnings report in 6 charts
Search News From Around The Web:
Searching
- Google Fresh & Viral AMP Carousel In Mobile Search, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- 10 ‘Hidden’ Ranking Facts, 1 Is A Lie, Search Engine Journal
- 18 SEO Tactics That Take Only 30 Minutes Each, Marketer’s Braintrust
- 9 Questions SEO’s Should Ask In B2B Buyer Persona Development, komarketing.com
- Google Says Stop Optimizing For RankBrain; Optimize For Users, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search Console Team Working On New AMP Features, Looking For Beta Testers, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Won’t Demote Pages For Linking to a 404 Page, The SEM Post
- How Startups Should Do SEO, SEM Rush
SEM / Paid Search
- Support for new extension types in AdWords scripts, Google Ads Developer Blog
- 6 Little Steps to Create a Killer PPC Landing Page, Portent
- 7 Tips To Optimize Your Bing Shopping Campaign, PPC Hero
- Bing Celebrates Global Bing Partner Award Winners, Bing Ads Blog
- You Need A Mobile PPC Strategy – Here’s Where to Start, Metric Theory
Search Marketing
- Find Out How Much Traffic a Website Gets: 5 Ways Compared, ahrefs.com
- May 2017 Google Webmaster Report: Mobile First, Algorithms, Featured Snippets & More, Search Engine Roundtable
