Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: eCPC AdWords Changes, Google event search & Google algorithm updates
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google rolls out new event search feature on app & mobile web
May 10, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Searches for events will now surface a list of activities that include location and date details.
- Weathering the Google storms
May 10, 2017 by Bobby Lyons
Columnist Bobby Lyons explains his method for gauging the impact of a Google algorithm update and using these insights to discover opportunities for improvement.
- The best-kept AdWords secret: AMP your landing pages
May 10, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys
Even though AdWords doesn’t officially support AMP yet, advertisers can still use the technology to serve faster landing pages. Columnist Frederick Vallaeys explains how implementing AMP can lead to big gains in conversion rates.
- Change to AdWords Enhanced CPC removes bid cap to account for location & audience
May 10, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The change could impact campaigns differently depending on campaign type.
- Wanted: Session ideas for SMX East
May 10, 2017 by Chris Sherman
We want your input to help us plan our upcoming SMX East conference, which will be taking place October 24-26, 2017. Specifically, we’d love to hear from you if you have an great idea for a session that you think should be on the agenda. And if you’re interested in speaking at the show, the […]
- Start Listening! 7 Real-World Tips for Better Social Engagement
May 9, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Pepsi… Fox News… Uber. Look at recent headlines, and you’ll see the impact social media can have on a brand. In today’s 24/7 news cycle, responding quickly and appropriately to customers on social media can be the difference between success and disaster. Why do brands still struggle with social media? It’s complex: new social networks […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Bringing much-needed transparency to RTB
- The power of location audiences: A buyer’s guide & scorecard
- Relevance vs. authority: Which link has more value? (Part 1)
- Breaking out of travel silo, TripAdvisor taps Grubhub for restaurant delivery
- Microsoft says it’s infusing AI into all of its products from Xbox to Office
- How Facebook is using AI to penalize spammy, ad-heavy websites in its News Feed
- When is a native ad not native? Understanding it’s all about context
- For marketing with developer events, connection and authenticity matter
- 9 Best Practices of Affiliate Networks
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
Link Building
- Google Differentiates Between Links From Spammy Sites & Unnatural Links, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to build Google friendly links within “spammy” industries, Branded3
- You’re Probably Doing Link-Building Wrong, quicksprout.com
Searching
- Amazon Echo Hears a Challenge From Google in Voice-Powered Travel Search, Skift
- SearchResearch Challenge (5/10/17): Things I had to look up this week, SearchReSearch
SEO
- 8 Can’t-Miss Off-Page SEO Strategies to Build Your Online Reputation, Moz
- Block your site’s search result pages, Yoast
- Can Cloudflare Actually Hurt Your Website’s SEO? (Case Study), serverguy.com
- Did You Just Get Stuck With an ‘Afterthought’ SEO Service? – Smokehouse SEO, smokehouseseo.com
- Google Search Console API Totals Differ From Web Version, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to dominate “Google Top Stories” with a bunch of trivial and simple steps, medium.com
- Law Firm SEO, A Simple Guide (That Works), Ignite Visibility
- See Spikes in 404 Errors In Google Search Console? Might Be Google Retrying Old URLs, Search Engine Roundtable
SEM / Paid Search
- AdWords – Improvements for Enhanced CPC, Google Ads Developer Blog
- 10 Advertising Options that Aren’t Google AdWords, PPC Hero
- 4 Forgotten Excel Tricks For PPC, PPC Hero
- Google Shopping May 10th 2017 – Unexpected Image Processing Errors, Feedonomics
Search Marketing
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.