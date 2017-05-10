Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google rolls out new event search feature on app & mobile web

May 10, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Searches for events will now surface a list of activities that include location and date details.

Weathering the Google storms

May 10, 2017 by Bobby Lyons Columnist Bobby Lyons explains his method for gauging the impact of a Google algorithm update and using these insights to discover opportunities for improvement.

The best-kept AdWords secret: AMP your landing pages

May 10, 2017 by Frederick Vallaeys Even though AdWords doesn’t officially support AMP yet, advertisers can still use the technology to serve faster landing pages. Columnist Frederick Vallaeys explains how implementing AMP can lead to big gains in conversion rates.

Change to AdWords Enhanced CPC removes bid cap to account for location & audience

May 10, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The change could impact campaigns differently depending on campaign type.

Wanted: Session ideas for SMX East

May 10, 2017 by Chris Sherman We want your input to help us plan our upcoming SMX East conference, which will be taking place October 24-26, 2017. Specifically, we’d love to hear from you if you have an great idea for a session that you think should be on the agenda. And if you’re interested in speaking at the show, the […]