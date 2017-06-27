Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: EU fine, Google algorithm changes & local features
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- EU slaps Google with $2.7B antitrust fine for favoring its own content in search results
Jun 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The fine is much larger than expected and sets a worrying precedent for the company as it faces future cases.
- Google algorithm update may be rolling out since June 25
Jun 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Did you notice changes in your Google organic search traffic or rankings? There may have been a serious Google algorithm update.
- Confirmed: Google rolls out local highlight icons & price labels for hotel results
Jun 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is rolling out two new local search features in the search results. Have you seen them?
- Google My Business website builder SEO review
Jun 27, 2017 by Tony Edward
Google recently released a website builder product for local businesses. Columnist Tony Edward dives in to see how it works and whether it’s worth your time.
- Thinking about an SEO platform? We compare 13 leading vendors
Jun 27, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
SEO software comes in many shapes and sizes, from rank-checking tools and keyword research toolsets to full-service solutions that manage keywords, links, competitive intelligence, international rankings, social signal integration, and workflow rights and roles. How do you decide which one is right for your organization? MarTech Today’s “Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the […]
- Branch offers first deep-linking from ads on AMP pages to app content
Jun 27, 2017 by Barry Levine
The deep-linking provider is out with ads for AMP that can link directly to specific content in apps.
- The SEO benefits of developing a solid site structure
Jun 27, 2017 by Ryan Shelley
Columnist Ryan Shelley explains why a good site structure can be highly beneficial for your search engine optimization efforts — and your users.
- What does it mean to win a Search Engine Land Award?
Jun 27, 2017 by Search Engine Land
The early bird submission deadline of July 14th for the 3rd annual Search Engine Land Awards is fast approaching – get your case studies and supporting entry data together now.
- Meet NinjaCat ‘Shinobi,’ the all-in-one agency reporting and monitoring platform of the future
Jun 27, 2017 by Sponsored Content: NinjaCat
Reports are so 2000 and lame! Everything in our world — from software to phones, cars and TVs — is getting smarter, faster and sleeker. Isn’t it time for client reports to become smarter, faster and sleeker, too? If I can automate my pizza order, why can’t I automate a better client report? Compelling client […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Small business SEO: Your questions answered
- SMX Advanced: A paid search roundup
- 5 successful B2B AdWords best practices for any company
- Getting ahead of the marketing curve: 5 digital trends you must capitalize on now
- When it comes to building brand infatuation, easy does it
- YouTube Studio beta on the way with new design, inbox features & way to organize comments
- Facebook aims for TV ad dollars with household-wide ad targeting
- Facebook now lets advertisers add product videos, prices to Dynamic Ad campaigns
- Branch offers first deep-linking from ads on AMP pages to app content
- Be careful what you ask for: How a Supreme Court victory for manufacturers helped Amazon
- Why the Gmail ad targeting change should have minimal impact on advertisers
- On the internet, advertisers want to know if you’re really a dog
- Facebook Messenger’s M assistant now suggests saving links, calling people
- Meet NinjaCat ‘Shinobi,’ the all-in-one agency reporting and monitoring platform of the future
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Danny Sullivan, The Father Of Our Industry, To Step Away From Search, Search Engine Roundtable
- Everyone has a Danny Sullivan story. Here’s mine, Matt McGee
Local & Maps
- Google Website Adds 100,000 New Sites Since Launch, Mike Blumenthal
Link Building
- Google Considers Branded Anchor Text Unnatural in Widget Links, The SEM Post
- Is Content Finally Taking Its Revenge On Link Building?, Search Engine People
Searching
- Amazon Echo Show review: Seeing is believing, engadget.com
- Apple goes after clones and spam on the App Store, TechCrunch
- Google Adds Detailed Search Refinements: By Material, Type , Brand & More, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Eight 301 Redirect Strategy Timesavers to Prevent a Drop in Traffic, hallaminternet.com
- Google To Display More Featured Snippets; Maybe Expand In Other Languages?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Have You Adapted to Mobile Search?, State of Digital
- Ultimate guide to small business SEO, Yoast
- Using Subdomains for Low Quality Google Panda Pages, The SEM Post
SEM / Paid Search
- Predictive Analytics to Increase Sales Without More PPC Budget, Vertical Leap
- The 25 Most Expensive Keywords in AdWords – 2017 Edition!, WordStream
Search Marketing
- Announcing the New (& Much Improved) Free Keyword Tool, WordStream
- How to choose between subdomain, subfolder or ccTLD for international SEO and PPC, Branded3
- Use the Buying Funnel to Grow Digital Marketing Revenue, Metric Theory
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.