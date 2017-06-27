Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

EU slaps Google with $2.7B antitrust fine for favoring its own content in search results

Jun 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling The fine is much larger than expected and sets a worrying precedent for the company as it faces future cases.

Google algorithm update may be rolling out since June 25

Jun 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Did you notice changes in your Google organic search traffic or rankings? There may have been a serious Google algorithm update.

Confirmed: Google rolls out local highlight icons & price labels for hotel results

Jun 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google is rolling out two new local search features in the search results. Have you seen them?

Google My Business website builder SEO review

Jun 27, 2017 by Tony Edward Google recently released a website builder product for local businesses. Columnist Tony Edward dives in to see how it works and whether it’s worth your time.

Thinking about an SEO platform? We compare 13 leading vendors

Jun 27, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot SEO software comes in many shapes and sizes, from rank-checking tools and keyword research toolsets to full-service solutions that manage keywords, links, competitive intelligence, international rankings, social signal integration, and workflow rights and roles. How do you decide which one is right for your organization? MarTech Today’s “Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the […]

Branch offers first deep-linking from ads on AMP pages to app content

Jun 27, 2017 by Barry Levine The deep-linking provider is out with ads for AMP that can link directly to specific content in apps.

The SEO benefits of developing a solid site structure

Jun 27, 2017 by Ryan Shelley Columnist Ryan Shelley explains why a good site structure can be highly beneficial for your search engine optimization efforts — and your users.

What does it mean to win a Search Engine Land Award?

Jun 27, 2017 by Search Engine Land The early bird submission deadline of July 14th for the 3rd annual Search Engine Land Awards is fast approaching – get your case studies and supporting entry data together now.