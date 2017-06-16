Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: EU to fine Google, SEO reputation & PPC planning
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- EU sources say $1.17 billion antitrust fine against Google coming in weeks
Jun 16, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Shopping search penalty is the first of three potential fines against the company.
- SEO: The missing piece in brand protection
Jun 16, 2017 by Bobby Lyons
Columnist Bobby Lyons outlines the ways in which search engine optimization (SEO) is critical in building and defending your brand’s reputation online.
- PPC strategy: Planning beyond the click
Jun 16, 2017 by Amanda Evans
Your paid search campaign may be getting a lot of clicks, but are you really making the most of them? Columnist Amanda Evans discusses how to succeed by focusing on the post-click experience.
- Search in Pics: Google scary room, a lion chair swing & Bing hot air balloon
Jun 16, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google’s scary room: Source: Instagram Bing hot air balloon: Source: Twitter Google lion swing chair: Source: […]
- Report: 14 marketing automation vendors profiled — updated for 2017
Jun 16, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
With the most up-to-date research, MarTech Today’s B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide is the source for the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for marketing automation tools. This 44-page report includes: profiles of 14 leading vendors; capabilities and comparisons; recommended steps for evaluating. If you’re considering a marketing automation platform, let […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Setting up and testing AMP for WordPress: A quick 7-step guide
- Using email to curate one-to-one relationships with customers
- Dear Google: 4 suggestions for fixing your massive problem with fake reviews
- Amazon buying Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion. What now?
- Long-form video content hits milestone, makes up majority of time watched across all devices
- Lotame and Cint marry survey panel data with DMP data
- Watson mans the first cognitive ad for cars
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
- Street View comes to Malta and greater coverage in South Korea, Google Earth Blog
Link Building
- When and How to Use Domain Authority, Page Authority, and Link Count Metrics – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
SEO
- Is your SEO strategy keeping up with the times?, Computerworld
- Trailing slash URLs: SEO, Usability & Human Perception, Pedro Dias
- Businesses Based At Your Home Residence Does Not Hurt Your Google Web Search Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Confirmed The Mobile Interstitial Penalty Did Roll Out Despite…, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Recommends You Produce Content In Non English Languages, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Will Bring Voice Search Analytics To Webmasters, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Avoid 6 Common Web Design Mistakes That Hurt SEO, Search Engine Journal
- Small Google Algorithms Update This Week?, Search Engine Roundtable
SEM / Paid Search
- Paid Search Advertising Spend on DNA Testing & Genealogy Grows 81% Since 2015; Ancestry.com The Most Clicked Advertiserg, AdGooroo
Search Marketing
- Video: Google Algorithm Updates, Fred Actions, Search Analytics, Mobile Changes & More, Search Engine Roundtable
