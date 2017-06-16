Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

EU sources say $1.17 billion antitrust fine against Google coming in weeks

Jun 16, 2017 by Greg Sterling Shopping search penalty is the first of three potential fines against the company.

SEO: The missing piece in brand protection

Jun 16, 2017 by Bobby Lyons Columnist Bobby Lyons outlines the ways in which search engine optimization (SEO) is critical in building and defending your brand’s reputation online.

PPC strategy: Planning beyond the click

Jun 16, 2017 by Amanda Evans Your paid search campaign may be getting a lot of clicks, but are you really making the most of them? Columnist Amanda Evans discusses how to succeed by focusing on the post-click experience.

Search in Pics: Google scary room, a lion chair swing & Bing hot air balloon

Jun 16, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google’s scary room: Source: Instagram Bing hot air balloon: Source: Twitter Google lion swing chair: Source: […]