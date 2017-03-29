Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Fred report, Bing Ads budgets & Google rich cards
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google says it has now tracked 4 billion store visits from ads
Mar 29, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The company says thousands more advertisers will gain access to store visits data as a result of improved measurement techniques and machine learning-powered modeling.
- Fred’s losers: Sistrix analysis says ad-heavy, thin-content sites hit worst
Mar 29, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Here is our first report from an SEO data provider that analyzes 300 domains after the Google Fred update.
- Bing Ads will automatically migrate monthly budgets to daily in April
Mar 29, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Most advertisers already use daily budgets, but here’s a final heads-up for those still using monthly budgets in Bing Ads.
- Why Google’s SEO advice is NOT (always) in your best interest
Mar 29, 2017 by Nate Dame
Google often provides useful information to the SEO community, but columnist Nate Dame argues that ultimately, the company’s advice is in their best interest, not yours — so make sure you understand the nuances.
- Google quietly expands rich cards worldwide
Mar 29, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Less than a year since Google first introduced rich cards in the US, they’re now expanding the feature globally.
- 2016 State of Search report: Paid search dominates, but social ads are catching up
Mar 29, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
SEMPO’s survey results show social advertising was the fastest-growing segment among digital marketing efforts.
