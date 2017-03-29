Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google says it has now tracked 4 billion store visits from ads

Mar 29, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The company says thousands more advertisers will gain access to store visits data as a result of improved measurement techniques and machine learning-powered modeling.

Fred’s losers: Sistrix analysis says ad-heavy, thin-content sites hit worst

Mar 29, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Here is our first report from an SEO data provider that analyzes 300 domains after the Google Fred update.

Bing Ads will automatically migrate monthly budgets to daily in April

Mar 29, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Most advertisers already use daily budgets, but here’s a final heads-up for those still using monthly budgets in Bing Ads.

Why Google’s SEO advice is NOT (always) in your best interest

Mar 29, 2017 by Nate Dame Google often provides useful information to the SEO community, but columnist Nate Dame argues that ultimately, the company’s advice is in their best interest, not yours — so make sure you understand the nuances.

Google quietly expands rich cards worldwide

Mar 29, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Less than a year since Google first introduced rich cards in the US, they’re now expanding the feature globally.