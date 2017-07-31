Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Privacy group files flawed complaint against Google Store Sales Measurement

Jul 31, 2017 by Greg Sterling EPIC gets the basic facts wrong about the data being used in Google program.

Locadium: a new ‘point solution’ to monitor GMB listings changes

Jul 31, 2017 by Greg Sterling Tool from LocalSEOGuide tracks changes to local listings on Google.

Deadline extended for entries in the 2017 Search Engine Land Awards

Jul 31, 2017 by Search Engine Land Today is your lucky day! The deadline for entries in the Search Engine Land Awards competition has been extended until Friday, August 4th at 11:59PM PT. No further extensions will be granted so be sure to get your submissions completed on time.

Organizing for Martech: Re-examining Modern Marketing

Jul 31, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Many organizations are struggling to optimize their staffing and skills to compete in a rapidly changing marketing world. What worked yesterday in marketing and technology may not work today – or tomorrow. With the rapid infusion of technology into the marketing organization, tensions between marketing and IT are inevitable. How do you structure marketing to […]

5 tools, tips and hacks to maximize your SEO output

Jul 31, 2017 by Brian Patterson Columnist Brian Patterson believes that SEO success depends not only on your knowledge and skills, but on your ability to work efficiently. Check out his five suggestions for increasing SEO productivity.

If your GMB page updates & no one knows, does it make a sound?

Jul 31, 2017 by Andrew Shotland If you work in the local SEO space, you may have noticed that Google sometimes makes unwanted updates to your Google My Business listings. Columnist Andrew Shotland dives into the issue.