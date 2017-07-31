Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Gboard update, Locadium launch & EPIC privacy
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Privacy group files flawed complaint against Google Store Sales Measurement
Jul 31, 2017 by Greg Sterling
EPIC gets the basic facts wrong about the data being used in Google program.
- Locadium: a new ‘point solution’ to monitor GMB listings changes
Jul 31, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Tool from LocalSEOGuide tracks changes to local listings on Google.
- Deadline extended for entries in the 2017 Search Engine Land Awards
Jul 31, 2017 by Search Engine Land
Today is your lucky day! The deadline for entries in the Search Engine Land Awards competition has been extended until Friday, August 4th at 11:59PM PT. No further extensions will be granted so be sure to get your submissions completed on time.
- Organizing for Martech: Re-examining Modern Marketing
Jul 31, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Many organizations are struggling to optimize their staffing and skills to compete in a rapidly changing marketing world. What worked yesterday in marketing and technology may not work today – or tomorrow. With the rapid infusion of technology into the marketing organization, tensions between marketing and IT are inevitable. How do you structure marketing to […]
- 5 tools, tips and hacks to maximize your SEO output
Jul 31, 2017 by Brian Patterson
Columnist Brian Patterson believes that SEO success depends not only on your knowledge and skills, but on your ability to work efficiently. Check out his five suggestions for increasing SEO productivity.
- If your GMB page updates & no one knows, does it make a sound?
Jul 31, 2017 by Andrew Shotland
If you work in the local SEO space, you may have noticed that Google sometimes makes unwanted updates to your Google My Business listings. Columnist Andrew Shotland dives into the issue.
- Latest Gboard iPhone updates include access to Maps, YouTube & a new drawing feature
Jul 31, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Gboard also now supports Arabic, Hebrew and Farsi languages.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Featured snippets: How much do you really know about them? [QUIZ]
- How local businesses can turn the threat of on-demand deliveries to their own advantage
- Best Practices for Building an On-Demand Content Strategy
- How to use the power of social media to better market your online store
- Are neural networks the next marketing creatives?
- Report: Customer satisfaction with search drops, in social Google+ beats Facebook
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Cool Google SMB Review Marketing Tool, GetFiveStars
- A Google Maps Local Ranking Update A Month Ago?, Search Engine Roundtable
Link Building
- Specifically How To Do Internal Linking Strategy For SEO Right, John Lincoln, Ignite Visibility – YouTube
- Unwrapping the YouTube SEO Mystery with Brian Dean of Backlinko, Majestic Blog
Searching
- Bing tests a new search bar and logo, allgoogletesting.blogspot.com
- Now more queries with Bing Custom Search, Bing Search Quality Insights
SEO
- Google Mocks SEO Experts That Place Mass Content On Footer, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Treats Details HTML5 Tag Like Toggleable Display:None, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google, Is Okay With Commas, Espesially In Your Title Tags, Alright!, Search Engine Roundtable
- Local SEO Guide Launches Tool for Tracking Google My Business Updates, Street Fight
- Pinterest Being Used To Spam Google’s Organic Results?, Search Engine Roundtable
- SEO Knowledge Interview Questions: Exact Match Domains Importance, polepositionmarketing.com
- Why Social Media Is NOT a Search Ranking Factor – Here’s Why #128, Stone Temple
- Your Indexed Pages Are Going Down – 5 Possible Reasons Why, Search Engine Journal
SEM / Paid Search
- Upcoming changes to standard placement tags in DCM, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Marketing
