SearchCap: Google AdWords ad rank, quality score data & SEO strategies
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google is rolling out changes to AdWords Ad Rank thresholds: What you need to know
May 15, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Bids can carry more weight in Ad Rank thresholds based on the meaning of a query.
- Google advertisers can now see historical Quality Score data in AdWords
May 15, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Plus, no more hovering over individual keywords to see Quality Score data.
- How to build an SEO strategy to dominate your market
May 15, 2017 by Jeremy Knauff
Want to build an SEO strategy that can withstand algorithm updates, growing competitors and industry fluctuations? Columnist Jeremy Knauff explains how to do this by rethinking your approach.
- Why the Google Search Network isn’t working for your B2B business
May 15, 2017 by Pauline Jakober
Many B2B organizations feel that PPC doesn’t work for them, and some are right. But columnist Pauline Jakober urges these businesses to explore a few ideas before giving up on their paid search program.
- Mother’s Day 2017 Google doodle celebrates all moms – even cactus moms
May 14, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google’s animated image of a cactus caring for her cactus-offspring leads to a search for “Mother’s Day 2017.”
- New RLSA Strategies for Search Marketers
May 12, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Search advertising is quickly becoming personal – as mobile dominates desktop and keywords are only part of the equation. If you’re not using RLSAs – Remarketing Lists for Search Ads – you are missing out on a key opportunity to make highly targeted, personalized ads an important part of your paid search strategy. But like […]
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps grows public transit coverage to Adelaide, Australia, appleinsider.com
Searching
- Answer: Things I had to look up this week, SearchReSearch
- Google will announce Assistant for iOS soon, in the US only at launch, Android Police
SEO
- Understanding Mobile-First Indexing (3/3): Google’s Mobile-First Architecture Options for SEO, Mobile Moxie Blog
- Google Drops Many Top Carousels For "Best" Or "Top" Like Queries, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says They Do Understand Their Highly Complex Algorithms, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to filter Google Search Console (GSC) data using regular expressions in Google Analytics (GA), gsqi.com
- Machine Learning is Much Bigger Than Just Google, Vertical Leap
- Why Writing Style Matters for Content Marketing – Here’s Why #118, Stone Temple
SEM / Paid Search
Search Marketing
- Ask Yoast: Word order of your focus keyword, Yoast
- Faster Sites: Beyond PageSpeed Insights, Moz
- Google: Why Do You Want To Rank For Competitors Keywords, Marketer’s Braintrust
- How to Gain More Branded Search Volume to Your Website, quicksprout.com
