Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google is rolling out changes to AdWords Ad Rank thresholds: What you need to know

May 15, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Bids can carry more weight in Ad Rank thresholds based on the meaning of a query.

Google advertisers can now see historical Quality Score data in AdWords

May 15, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Plus, no more hovering over individual keywords to see Quality Score data.

How to build an SEO strategy to dominate your market

May 15, 2017 by Jeremy Knauff Want to build an SEO strategy that can withstand algorithm updates, growing competitors and industry fluctuations? Columnist Jeremy Knauff explains how to do this by rethinking your approach.

Why the Google Search Network isn’t working for your B2B business

May 15, 2017 by Pauline Jakober Many B2B organizations feel that PPC doesn’t work for them, and some are right. But columnist Pauline Jakober urges these businesses to explore a few ideas before giving up on their paid search program.

Mother’s Day 2017 Google doodle celebrates all moms – even cactus moms

May 14, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Google’s animated image of a cactus caring for her cactus-offspring leads to a search for “Mother’s Day 2017.”