SearchCap: Google AdWords ad rotation, local panel ads & trip search
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google upgrades flight and hotel search to provide price grid views & more
Aug 29, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google’s new features can help you find the perfect route and most economical prices for your upcoming trips.
- Google debuts giant new look for Local Inventory Ad product search in Knowledge Panels
Aug 28, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
A search bar and multiple product listings are part of the update.
- Google says it will offer antitrust remedy to EU to avoid further penalties
Aug 29, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Will the proposal bring the consumer-unfriendly return of “10 blue links?”
- Buying a pre-owned domain? Check these 10 things first
Aug 29, 2017 by Stephanie LeVonne
Purchasing a previously owned domain can be risky, but columnist Stephanie LeVonne has some tips to help you vet the domain and ensure a smooth site migration.
- AdWords ad rotation settings to get trimmed: Optimize or don’t
Aug 29, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The machine learning-powered ad rotation setting comes front and center.
- How to rank #1 on YouTube search in 30 days [case study]
Aug 29, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
Want to know how to outrank your competitors on YouTube? Columnist Andrew Dennis outlines his process for dominating the top spots in YouTube search.
