Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google upgrades flight and hotel search to provide price grid views & more

Aug 29, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google’s new features can help you find the perfect route and most economical prices for your upcoming trips.

Google debuts giant new look for Local Inventory Ad product search in Knowledge Panels

Aug 28, 2017 by Ginny Marvin A search bar and multiple product listings are part of the update.

Google says it will offer antitrust remedy to EU to avoid further penalties

Aug 29, 2017 by Greg Sterling Will the proposal bring the consumer-unfriendly return of “10 blue links?”

Buying a pre-owned domain? Check these 10 things first

Aug 29, 2017 by Stephanie LeVonne Purchasing a previously owned domain can be risky, but columnist Stephanie LeVonne has some tips to help you vet the domain and ensure a smooth site migration.

AdWords ad rotation settings to get trimmed: Optimize or don’t

Aug 29, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The machine learning-powered ad rotation setting comes front and center.