SearchCap: Google AdWords ad suggestions, ad performance & Doodles
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google AdWords’ automated ad suggestions test is getting a reboot
Sep 5, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The new ads beta takes into account advertiser feedback on the earlier Ads Added by AdWords test.
- Ad-jective Analysis: Look deeper into your AdWords search queries
Sep 5, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert
Wondering how ad performance varies based on your word choices? Columnist Daniel Gilbert shares an AdWords script that can help you to determine which adjectives are your highest performers.
- Optimize your GDN accounts with more hidden gems
Sep 5, 2017 by Pauline Jakober
Looking for creative ways to optimize your Google Display Network (GDN) campaigns? Columnist Pauline Jakober has some suggestions for minor, overlooked optimizations that can move the needle.
- Eduard Khil Google doodle recreates the Russian baritone’s viral video from 2009
Sep 5, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Today would have been Khil’s 83rd birthday. He was best known for his “tro-lo-lo-ing” vocalizations.
- Expand your search marketing knowledge with an SMX Workshop
Sep 5, 2017 by Search Engine Land
SMX workshops are conducted by the world’s leading subject matter experts in SEO, SEM, social and digital. Choose from one of six amazing options and join us on Monday, October 23 to attend. All pre-conference workshops will be held at the Westin Times Square in NYC. Each workshop provides: a full day of in-depth instruction from […]
- Four ways to spot AdWords account trouble early
Sep 5, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Optmyzr
With a constant stream of new capabilities in AdWords, and with the multitude of settings to manage, it can be daunting to stay on top of it all, especially when managing more than one account, or when your job entails more than just doing AdWords. Luckily, there are some simple ways to spot trouble early […]
- 5 steps to creating a more efficient link-building campaign
Sep 4, 2017 by Jeremy Knauff
Contributor Jeremy Knauff shares the steps his agency takes, and the tools they use, to create a structured and efficient link-building process.
- Labor Day Google doodle inspired by art created during The Great Depression
Sep 4, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
The doodle mirrors murals from the Federal Art Project, part of the Works Progress Administration program founded in 1935.
- Accelerated Mobile Pages: Is faster better?
Sep 5, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Google has doubled down on Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), its open source initiative designed to improve web page speed and performance for mobile users. More than 2 billion AMP pages have been published from over 900,000 domains, and many online publishers report significant gains in both traffic and conversions as a result of AMP adoption. […]
