Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google AdWords addiction ads, Bing on links & Google Home mini
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Report: Google to debut ‘Home Mini’ smart speaker for $49 on October 4
Sep 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The device is Google’s answer to the low-cost Amazon Echo Dot.
- SMX East early bird rates expire Saturday. Register now!
Sep 19, 2017 by Search Engine Land
The sun is about to set on SMX East early bird rates! Join thousands of search marketers and learn the latest SEO and SEM tactics at SMX East, October 24-26 in New York City. Act now for big savings. Here’s what’s in store: 58 sessions, keynotes and clinics featuring proven, actionable tactics on paid search advertising, […]
- Bing says links are still a very important ranking factor
Sep 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
A recent interview with a Bing representative suggested links will be downplayed for rankings in the near future. But that is not currently the case.
- What SEOs need to know about Baidu in 2017
Sep 19, 2017 by Hermes Ma
Interested in breaking into the Chinese search market? Columnist Hermes Ma shares some recent Baidu updates, along with SEO advice for those trying to rank in the Chinese search engine.
- An integrated approach: From SEO to PPC and beyond
Sep 19, 2017 by Chris Liversidge
Columnist Chris Liversidge shares highlights and insights from two industry events where integrated search marketing was a hot topic this year.
- Google iOS app now makes related content suggestions
Sep 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling
An expandable carousel at the bottom of the page will show related stories and content pages.
- Google gradually limiting search ads on addiction treatment queries
Sep 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Another side effect of the opioid epidemic: A marketing environment ripe for abuse.
- Amalia Hernandez Google doodle celebrates the Ballet Folklorico de Mexico founder
Sep 19, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Today would have been the dancer and choreographer’s 100th birthday.
- 8 major Google algorithm updates, explained
Sep 19, 2017 by Sponsored Content: SEO PowerSuite
Almost every day, Google introduces changes to its ranking algorithm. Some are tiny tweaks; others seriously shake up the SERPs. This cheat sheet will help you make sense of the most important algo changes and penalties rolled out in the recent years, with a brief overview and SEO advice on each. Read on or get […]
- Google Search lets readers find e-books at their local libraries
Sep 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
The new search feature is currently available on mobile.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 5 easy-to-miss SEO mistakes blogs make
- Martech enablement series: Part 7 — Insights, intelligence and integration
- Pinterest opens self-serve version of Pin Collective branded-content program
- 5 futuristic advertising channels and the first rule of advertising dynamics
- IAB sets up Blockchain Working Group for advertising
- Janrain launches centralized data access control
- 8 major Google algorithm updates, explained
- Facebook will block advertisers from changing link previews, but hasn’t yet
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Announcing agency back-to-school contest winners, Bing Ads Blog
Local & Maps
- Google Customer Reviews: Why You Should Opt-In, Hallam Internet
Link Building
- 10 Types of Content That Will Earn Links Naturally, Search Engine Journal
- Google Continues Debunking 301 Redirect Dilution Myths, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
SEO
- Fetch As Googlebot (How To Use it And Common Issues), YouTube
- Google Says Shopping Cart Abandonment Not A Search Ranking Factor, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: Ranking Fluctuations With a Site Redesign, The SEM Post
- SEO copywriting for multilingual and multi-regional sites, Yoast
- Time To Fetch & Render Indicate Possible Google Crawling Issues?, Search Engine Roundtable
SEM / Paid Search
- Google Limits Addiction Rehab Advertising, Giving Up Tens of Millions in Ad Revenue, AdGooroo
- How Your Small Company Can Compete Against Big Brands in PPC, Search Engine Journal
- Prepare For Q1 B2B Growth With These PPC Back-End Analyses, Metric Theory
- Upgrade to AdWords Universal App campaigns from mobile app install campaigns before October 16th, Google Ads Developer Blog
- What’s a Good Quality Score for Each Type of Keyword?, WordStream
- Will paid ads work with voice search?, digitalcommerce360.com
- [PPC Show] PPC Automation and The Great Attribution Myth, The AdStage Blog
Search Marketing
- How to Fix AMP Validation Errors, SEM Rush
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.