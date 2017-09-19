Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Report: Google to debut ‘Home Mini’ smart speaker for $49 on October 4

Sep 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling The device is Google’s answer to the low-cost Amazon Echo Dot.

Bing says links are still a very important ranking factor

Sep 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz A recent interview with a Bing representative suggested links will be downplayed for rankings in the near future. But that is not currently the case.

What SEOs need to know about Baidu in 2017

Sep 19, 2017 by Hermes Ma Interested in breaking into the Chinese search market? Columnist Hermes Ma shares some recent Baidu updates, along with SEO advice for those trying to rank in the Chinese search engine.

An integrated approach: From SEO to PPC and beyond

Sep 19, 2017 by Chris Liversidge Columnist Chris Liversidge shares highlights and insights from two industry events where integrated search marketing was a hot topic this year.

Google iOS app now makes related content suggestions

Sep 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling An expandable carousel at the bottom of the page will show related stories and content pages.

Google gradually limiting search ads on addiction treatment queries

Sep 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Another side effect of the opioid epidemic: A marketing environment ripe for abuse.

Amalia Hernandez Google doodle celebrates the Ballet Folklorico de Mexico founder

Sep 19, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Today would have been the dancer and choreographer’s 100th birthday.

8 major Google algorithm updates, explained

Sep 19, 2017 by Sponsored Content: SEO PowerSuite Almost every day, Google introduces changes to its ranking algorithm. Some are tiny tweaks; others seriously shake up the SERPs. This cheat sheet will help you make sense of the most important algo changes and penalties rolled out in the recent years, with a brief overview and SEO advice on each. Read on or get […]