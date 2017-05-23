Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google will automatically convert display ads to AMP, test AMP landing pages for Search

May 23, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Company says AMP ads can load up to 5 seconds faster than standard display ads.

Google is extending in-market audience targeting to Search campaigns

May 23, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers will be able to target users based on purchase intent signals in Search campaigns for more than a dozen categories.

Google is testing 11 variations of black links in search results

May 23, 2017 by Sergey Alakov Google frequently makes changes to its search results pages in order to improve the user experience. Contributor Sergey Alakov has collected examples of what appears to be Google’s latest test: replacing blue links with black ones in the user interface.

Want more links? Be more likable.

May 23, 2017 by Julie Joyce Wondering why you aren’t getting as many links as you think you should? Columnist Julie Joyce covers why being likable really can lead to links.

Voice, mobile & apps: Get the latest on Google’s search developments at SMX

May 23, 2017 by Michelle Robbins Doubling down on voice Between the many Google Home and Google Assistant announcements, it’s clear that marketers need to shift content creation strategies to focus not only on natural conversational language, but also the context of the conversation query — from which device and the time/location of a query. Joe Youngblood noted in his recent […]